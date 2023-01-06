Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Liam Williams and Leigh Halfpenny have played 187 internationals between them

United Rugby Championship: Cardiff v Scarlets Venue: Arms Park, Cardiff Date : Saturday, 7 January Kick-off : 17:15 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, the BBC Sport website and app. Match report and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app.

Liam Williams and Leigh Halfpenny have been team-mates over the years for Scarlets, Wales and the British and Irish Lions.

Both grew up in Swansea and over the last 12 years, the two players have largely shared the Wales full-back jersey in Grand Slam-winning sides, been involved in Lions Tests triumphs and lifted the Champions Cup, Europe's most illustrious club competition.

The pair have also played for Cardiff and Scarlets and this weekend are preparing for a rare battle when the sides face each other in a United Rugby Championship derby at the Arms Park.

In the blue and black corner is Cardiff new boy Williams, who will be facing his former Scarlets side for the first occasion since leaving the region for a second time.

In the red corner is Halfpenny, who signalled his return to form and fitness with a flawless 18-point kicking display against Dragons on New Year's Day.

Dynamic duo

Leigh Halfpenny has scored 778 points in his 97 internationals for Wales

Williams, 31, has played 81 internationals and been part of Lions tours in 2017 and 2021, winning five Test caps.

Halfpenny, 34, has played 97 internationals and was part of Lions touring sides in 2009, 2013 and 2017. Halfpenny, who has played in four Tests, was named player of the series against Australia in 2013.

He won Europe's top club prize with Toulon, while Williams celebrated the same accolade with Saracens.

They are different players and personalities, Halfpenny perhaps more introverted than the outgoing Williams. Their sustained success is similar.

Current Cardiff director of rugby Dai Young worked with Halfpenny in his first stint in charge of the region and now has Williams at his disposal.

"They are two quality players," said Young.

"Both of them are very easy to coach because they drive their own standards.

"You have not got to push either of them because they push themselves off the pitch which means they end up delivering on it.

"They are different types of players and personalities but they are two top-class internationals.

"If you look at Sanjay (Williams), he is so good in the air and shows how much of an attacking weapon he can be.

"If you have a kick to win the game Leigh is probably the right guy to have, he seems to have nerves of steel.

"The way he defends in the back field and the amount of ground he covers there is legendary."

Williams, 31, returned to action in Cardiff's defeat against Ospreys on 1 January after damaging his shoulder in his debut against Munster in September 2022.

It was as if he had never been away as he looked assured under the high ball and helped create two of the three Cardiff tries.

"It was just great to see Liam out on the field last week," added Young.

"I thought he played well and he has come through unscathed which is important because he is determined to put some games together and show the Cardiff supporters what he can do.

"What will be will be after that with regards to Wales selection. He is just enjoying getting his boots on and playing again."

Liam Williams has made two appearances for Cardiff

Young's sentiments were echoed by Cardiff, Wales and Lions wing Josh Adams.

"It was great to have him back," said Adams.

"He fitted straight back in seamlessly and I don't think he missed a beat.

"It was as if he had never been off for three months but I guess that's what you expect from such a quality player.

"He has quality in everything he does so it's great for us to have him back."

Renewing acquaintance

Williams has spent two stints with Scarlets with a successful Saracens period in between before deciding to join Cardiff this season.

He helped orchestrate a convincing victory for his former side over Cardiff at the Arms Park last season with two tries.

Scarlets defence coach Gareth Williams, who also worked with Williams in the Wales set-up, says there are no hard feelings towards their former player.

"There's a lot of warm memories surrounding Liam and his time here at the Scarlets," he said.

"What he's achieved in the game is exceptional.

"We are lucky from the point of view of both clubs but also from a neutral point of view to have two players of such quality as Pence [Halfpenny] and Liam going head to head in those No. 15 shirts. That will be an exciting battle. The attitude to Liam will be a warm one."