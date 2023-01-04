Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Flanker Ollie Griffiths has made 96 appearances for Dragons

United Rugby Championship: Dragons v Bulls Venue: Rodney Parade, Newport Date: Friday, 6 January Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Live on Scrum V Live, BBC Radio Wales, the BBC Sport website and app. Match report and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app.

Wales flanker Ollie Griffiths returns to the Dragons back row for the visit of Bulls in the United Rugby Championship.

Griffiths makes his first appearance of the season after recovering from back and calf injuries, one of five changes from the side that lost to Scarlets.

Flanker Sean Lonsdale, fly-half Sam Davies, centre Max Clark and full-back Jordan Williams start.

Argentina scrum-half Gonzalo Bertranou returns among the replacements.

Sio Tomkinson is switched to the wing with Ashton Hewitt rested.

Wales flanker Taine Basham has also been named on the bench after making a return from injury in the 33-17 defeat at Scarlets on New Year's Day.

That loss left Dragons without a win in six games and 14th in the league table with three wins and eight defeats this season, while the Bulls are fourth.

Following the recent defeat to Sharks, Bulls head coach Jake White has switched Kurt-Lee Arendse to full-back, while Wandisile Simelane has been brought in at outside centre.

"There's nothing that makes people happier than winning," said Dragons head coach Dai Flanagan.

"We found that the last three games of the first block (of fixtures) and we haven't been able to find it (since).

"We've been close but we haven't found it. As much as I'll always talk about process and how we play rather than outcome, environmentally places need wins.

"It's home, it's Friday night in Newport and it's Rodney Parade. It's a big test and one we need to meet head on."

Dragons: Jordan Williams; Rio Dyer, Steff Hughes (capt), Max Clark, Sio Tomkinson; Sam Davies, Lewis Jones; Aki Seiuli, Bradley Roberts, Chris Coleman, Joe Davies, George Nott, Sean Lonsdale, Ollie Griffiths, Ross Moriarty.

Replacements: Brodie Coghlan, Rob Evans, Lloyd Fairbrother, Huw Taylor, Taine Basham, Ben Fry, Gonzalo Bertranou, Will Reed.

Bulls: Kurt-Lee Arendse; Canan Moodie, Wandisile Simelane. Harold Vorster, David Kriel; Chris Smith, Zak Burger; Gerhard Steenekamp, Johan Grobbelaar, Mornay Smith, Ruan Vermaak, Ruan Nortje (capt), Marco van Staden, Cyle Brink, Elrigh Louw.

Replacements: Bismarck du Plessis, Simphiwe Matanzima, Sebastian Lombard, Janko Swanepoel, Nizaam Carr, Embrose Papier, Johan Goosen, Cornal Hendriks.

Referee: Mike Adamson (SRU)

Assistant referees: Mike English (WRU), Tom. Spurrier (WRU)

TMO: Andrew McMenemy (SRU).