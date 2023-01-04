Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ross Moriarty was shown a yellow card against Scarlets

Ross Moriarty has criticised abuse he says his 13-year-old cousin received during the Dragons defeat against Scarlets.

The Wales back row claims fans at Parc y Scarlets turned on his cousin after she asked them to stop abusing him.

Moriarty was shown a yellow card for pulling Sione Kalamafoni's head guard during the United Rugby Championship derby on New Year's Day.

The Scarlets number eight was sent off for punching Moriarty in retaliation.

Moriarty, 28, has played 54 internationals for Wales while his father Paul spent six seasons as assistant coach at the Scarlets.

He wrote on Instagram: "I do not mind the abuse I receive online or on a rugby pitch from fans there will always be two sides.

"But to learn that on the weekend my little cousin, who is 13, had grown men screaming in her face for asking them to stop abusing me verbally that does not sit right with me or should not sit right at any sports ground.

"That is a line I really hope people should not think is right to cross."

Scarlets said they were "disappointed" by the allegation and will investigate the incident.

The club said in a statement: "We work extremely hard with our supporters' organisations to create a family-friendly environment for home and away fans at Parc y Scarlets and to hear of a young girl receiving verbal abuse from a fan is wholly unacceptable.

"We have a zero-tolerance policy to abuse of any nature at our stadium and encourage fans to report such incidents to the club.

"If the family would like to get in touch with us we will investigate this further."