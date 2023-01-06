Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Jonathan Davies has played 96 internationals for Wales

United Rugby Championship: Cardiff v Scarlets Venue: Arms Park, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 7 January Kick-off: 17:15 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, the BBC Sport website and app. Match report and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app.

Captain Jonathan Davies returns to the Scarlets' starting side against Cardiff in the United Rugby Championship derby.

Davies replaces Scott Williams in one of four changes to the side that defeated Dragons, including a first start this season for Carwyn Tuipulotu.

Cardiff make two front-row changes with Dmitri Arhip and Kirby Myhill replacing Will Davies-King and Liam Belcher.

Centre Ben Thomas makes his 50th appearance with Rhys Priestland among the replacements.

Cardiff full-back Liam Williams will face his former side and line up against fellow British and Irish Lion Leigh Halfpenny.

The Cardiff injury list includes Josh Navidi, Willis Halaholo, Jacob Beetham, Gwilym Bradley, Jamie Hill, Max Llewellyn, Theo Cabango, Dillon Lewis and Belcher.

With six wins under their belts this season, Cardiff sit in the URC play off spots and top the Welsh Shield rankings, with a five-point advantage over Ospreys, who defeated Dai Young' s side on 1 January.

"We were disappointed with our loss to the Ospreys, and parts of our performance, but there were also elements we were pleased with and that's what we are looking to build on this week," said Young.

"We stuck in the game and played some good rugby when we had the ball, but this week we need to be much more disciplined in terms of sticking to our structures and systems.

"It is great to have another Welsh derby at the Arms Park and we are expecting another big crowd so it will be brilliant occasion for us.

"The Scarlets won here last season and they have won three of their last four games so they will be coming here with confidence and looking to continue their upward trajectory and we have to stop that."

Scarlets captain Davies comes in for hamstring victim Scott Williams having replaced him early on against Dragons on New Year's Day, while props Steff Thomas and Javan Sebastian replace Kemsley Mathias and the injured WillGriff John.

Number eight Tuipulotu steps in for the suspended Sione Kalamafoni, while Argentina flanker Tomas Lezana is named on the bench after serving his ban.

Scarlets' injury list includes Josh Macleod, Blade Thomson, Sam Costelow, Tom Rogers, Harri O'Connor, Wyn Jones, Johnny Williams, Jac Price, Callum Williams, Samson Lee, Ryan Elias, Phil Price, Alex Jeffries, Corey Baldwin and Tom Price.

United Rugby Championship highlights: Scarlets 33-17 Dragons

Scarlets managed a second league win of the season with victory over the Dragons but remain 15th in the table.

"That word momentum is important," said defence coach Gareth Williams.

"It is only a second league win in the URC to go with the draw we had on the first weekend, but those two wins in Europe played a massive part in us progressing our game.

"That Dragons win keeps momentum going and hopefully we can grow that further this weekend.

"Cardiff have been excellent since they won here in a closely contested game earlier in the season.

"They move the ball well and have threats which open their game up. We are excited by that challenge."

Cardiff: Liam Williams; Owen Lane, Rey Lee-Lo, Ben Thomas, Josh Adams; Jarrod Evans, Tomos Williams; Rhys Carré, Kirby Myhill, Dmitri Arhip, Lopeti Timani, Seb Davies, Josh Turnbull (capt), Thomas Young, Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: Efan Daniel, Corey Domachowski, Keiron Assiratti, Teddy Williams, Ellis Jenkins, Lloyd Williams, Rhys Priestland, Mason Grady.

Scarlets: Leigh Halfpenny; Johnny McNicholl, Joe Roberts, Jonathan Davies (capt), Steff Evans; Rhys Patchell, Dane Blacker; Steff Thomas, Ken Owens, Javan Sebastian, Vaea Fifita, Sam Lousi, Aaron Shingler, Dan Davis, Carwyn Tuipulotu.

Replacements: Shaun Evans, Kemsley Mathias, Sam Wainwright, Morgan Jones, Tomás Lezana, Gareth Davies, Dan Jones, Ioan Nicholas.

Referee: Joy Neville (IRFU)

Assistant referees: Gareth Newman (WRU), Gwyn Morris (WRU)

TMO: Brian MacNeice (IRFU)