Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Tomas Lezana was the third Scarlets player to be shown a red card this season

United Rugby Championship: Cardiff v Scarlets Venue: Arms Park, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 7 January Kick-off: 17:15 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, the BBC Sport website and app. Match report and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app.

Scarlets flanker Tomas Lezana is free to face Cardiff in the United Rugby Championship following his red card for a dangerous tackle against Ospreys.

Lezana was handed a three-week ban by the URC which was reduced by one week after completing a World Rugby course.

He will though only miss one regional game after being absent for the Scarlets' victory against Dragons.

Despite the two-week ban, Argentina flanker Lezana will return within 13 days of his offence.

This is because World Rugby terminology still refers to suspensions in weeks but the practical reality is bans are applied to games and not timelines.

Lezana was sent off in the fifth minute for a dangerous tackle on Ospreys lock Rhys Davies in the Scarlets' 34-14 defeat on 26 December.

His initial ban was six weeks which was halved because of mitigation due to his good record and apology to Davies.

This was reduced by a further week by completing the World Rugby coaching intervention programme.

The Scarlets' match against Dragons was the first game he missed and the Welsh Premiership contest between Llanelli and Ebbw Vale on 5 January is also counted within his ban.

This is despite this semi-professional match being staged just 48 hours before Scarlets face Cardiff at the Arms Park in the URC.

Lezana is among four Scarlets players to be sent off this season with number eight Sione Kalamafoni also shown a red card in the 33-17 win over the Dragons for punching Ross Moriarty.