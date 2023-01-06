Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Farrell scored nine points on the night as Saracens edged Gloucester at Kingsholm

Gallagher Premiership Gloucester (10) 16 Tries: Thorley Con: Carreras Pens: Carreras 3 Saracens (11) 19 Tries: Malins; Van Zyl Pens: Farrell 2 Drop goal: Farrell

Owen Farrell scored a last-minute drop-goal as Saracens beat Gloucester 19-16 in a thriller at Kingsholm.

Max Malins and Ollie Thorley scored a try apiece as Farrell and Santiago Carreras traded penalties in a tight first-half.

Farrell left 10 points on the field in missed kicks as Ivan van Zyl scored Sarries' second try to retake the lead.

Carreras' third penalty had the match heading for a draw but Farrell's kick at the death snatched the win.

More to follow.

Gloucester: Evans, May, Harris, Kveseladze, Thorley, Carreras, Meehan; Rapava Ruskin, McGuigan, Gotovtsev, Clarke, Alemanno, Ackermann, Ludlow (c), Morgan.

Replacements: Blake, Elrington, Knight, Jordan, Clement, Varney, Twelvetrees, Seabrook.

Saracens: Goode, Malins, Lozowski, Taylor, Lewington, Farrell (c), Davies; M. Vunipola, George, Riccioni, Itoje, Tizard, Christie, Earl, B. Vunipola.

Replacements: Dan, Mawi, Judge, Isiekwe, Wray, Van Zyl, Hallett, Segun.

Sin bin: Alex Goode (46 mins)

Referee: Karl Dickson