Six Nations: Harlequins' Nick Evans named England attack coach for tournament

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Nick Evans
Nick Evans played 153 matches for Harlequins

England have appointed Nick Evans as attack coach on a short-term deal for the 2023 Six Nations Championship.

Evans, who coaches at Premiership club Harlequins, comes into a new coaching set-up after Steve Borthwick was named Eddie Jones' successor in December.

Martin Gleeson had held the attack position under Jones and no update has been given on his future with England.

"Nick brings with him a wealth of different experiences as a player and coach," Borthwick said.

"We'd particularly like to thank Harlequins for their support in allowing Nick to work with us during this period. It's a great example of club and country working together."

Evans' deal with the Rugby Football Union is a short-term one and he will still work with Harlequins during the Six Nations fallow weeks.

The RFU confirmed he will return to his club position after the tournament.

Evans started coaching at Quins in 2017 following his retirement from rugby.

He played for Quins for nine years and internationally for New Zealand, winning 16 caps for the All Blacks.

Comments

Join the conversation

45 comments

  • Comment posted by Ian, today at 16:21

    Prob couldn’t get out of Quins quick enough. Imagine having to spend everyday breathing the same air as the disgusting human Joe Marler.

  • Comment posted by AL80, today at 16:20

    Gleeson?!

  • Comment posted by first five-eighth , today at 16:17

    Short-term doesn't exude confidence in the appointment and with him going back to Quins in between, all sounds a bit desperate and amateur.

  • Comment posted by TheLastKingOfEngland, today at 16:16

    Harlequins have one of the most successful attacks in Europe, so bringing in the coach that made this work seems sensible. Problem is their defence is rubbish, part of this is because of the high tempo high risk attack play. So it's a risk to try this at international level.

    • Reply posted by first five-eighth , today at 16:21

      first five-eighth replied:
      SB is known for territorial kicking game & defence.

      Is he suddenly going to look to play expansive rugby. I'm struggling to understand what he's trying to achieve here, seems to be a coach with contrasting philosophies & the short-term appointment (whilst Borthwick & Sinfield are long-term concerns me.

      All seems a bit makeshift & muddled but hopefully proved wrong.

  • Comment posted by Wiltshire Winger, today at 16:10

    Will only work if Borthwick allows the team to not fear defeat. The whole point about Quins is the mindset and the risk taking
    Hard to believe that the England coach can be that courageous given the need to win soon and often

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 15:59

    Good appointment. With Sinfield as defence coach as well this is looking good for England.
    Now just need Borthwick to select players Jones seemingly didn't want!

    • Reply posted by RugbyFan, today at 16:01

      RugbyFan replied:
      Like whom?

  • Comment posted by Trentatre, today at 15:58

    Whilst it seems like a reasonable appointment, it's temporary and indeed not full-time. I hope it works, but could lead to confusion if/when a permanent replacement is recruited.

    • Reply posted by The Nadger, today at 16:05

      The Nadger replied:
      Once they have won the 6N with running rugby Evans can name his price for the WC

  • Comment posted by Bodie, today at 15:57

    When you go beyond the flash headline, this is another example of England trying to make a silk purse from a sow's ear. All the attack coaches in the world won't make a difference if the players can't catch, pass, draw and pass, or attack space.
    Anybody who thinks that a fancy dan attack coach will solve England's attacking malaise is living in a fool's paradise. The problems run much deeper.

    • Reply posted by muddy wolf, today at 16:06

      muddy wolf replied:
      You obviously don’t watch Quins or Northampton. A very good attack coach can work wonders.

  • Comment posted by Lions Yawn, today at 15:56

    Wow, that's a positive start from Borthwick!

  • Comment posted by RJB99, today at 15:55

    The key is going to be the forwards coach - we need to get back to a pack that provides a strong set piece platform as well as having the ability to win quick second phase possession - I do hope he doesn’t stick with Rowntree though

    • Reply posted by Chris Saville, today at 15:57

      Chris Saville replied:
      Given that Rowntree is currently Head Coach at Munster I doubt he is going to be sticking with him ......

  • Comment posted by FrostAndFire, today at 15:54

    He's excellent, but hard to see he's going to have enough time to implement a plan, particularly with being at Quins on off weeks and so on.

  • Comment posted by The Nadger, today at 15:53

    Hooray !
    Fantastic appointment !

  • Comment posted by Auntiebob, today at 15:52

    A great start from SB. Evans has been brilliant for quins these past 3 years. The best 9 in the prem might be back in with a shout too...

    • Reply posted by koolkardiff, today at 16:04

      koolkardiff replied:
      Danny care v Rhys Webb ??

  • Comment posted by RugbySasuage , today at 15:49

    Great appointment. In the prem who’s backs have the most attacking threat and freedom? Quins.. if he can replicate their potency for England that would be great. England’s attack over the last 2/3 years has been average so this is a very welcome appointment

  • Comment posted by KingofAbertawe, today at 15:48

    cant see them starting with smith. He will no way be fit for international rugby after his injury. They are going to make Farel play smith ball.

    • Reply posted by Steve, today at 16:10

      Steve replied:
      I think he'll bring Ford back into the fold, he was 10 at Leicester when they won.

  • Comment posted by 53 8216 N 1 5758 W, today at 15:46

    Genuinely an exciting appointment. Looking forward to seeing what the new coaching team can do in a short space of time.

  • Comment posted by Mindrago, today at 15:46

    All the luck in the world to him and the coaching team, I can't wait to see any differences in attitude within the playing team.

  • Comment posted by fubber, today at 15:45

    The dream coaching team. Excellent news.

  • Comment posted by Thescribe, today at 15:44

    An excellent appointment. Hopefully, he can rejuvenate Englands attack, which has been moribund over the last couple of years. Picking far too many Coaches steeped in Australian Rugby League has not helped. It’s time for a fresh approach. If he can do for England what he has achieved with Quinn’s, then things can only be better.

    • Reply posted by RugbyFan, today at 16:00

      RugbyFan replied:
      Martin Gleeson is English, he played almost all of his football up here. Gleeson had a good rep. International rugby is a completely different beast to club rugby, it's almost a different sport.

  • Comment posted by paul mcdonald, today at 15:42

    Finally . . . Eddie ball is dead!

