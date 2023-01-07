Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Tom Kessell returned to the Pirates in 2021 after spells at Northampton, Coventry and Bristol

Cornish Pirates won in the Championship for the first time since the end of October as they beat Doncaster 37-15.

Pirates' Will Crane scored early before Joe Margetts replied just before the break as they went in level at 8-8.

Doncaster had George Roberts sin-binned 12 minutes after half time and the hosts took advantage as Tom Kessell scored twice in three minutes.

Alex Dolly got one back, but Pirates' Rus Tuima got a late bonus point try before Tommy Wyatt added a fifth.

The victory was the first in the league for the Pirates since they beat London Scottish 32-0 and ended a three-game losing streak.

It moves Pirates up two places to seventh in the Championship with five wins and six losses from their 11 games.