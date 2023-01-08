Close menu

Welsh club rugby results

Welsh rugby

Welsh club rugby results

Men's leagues

Results for Admiral National Championship

Results for Admiral National Leagues Division One: East, East Central, North, West Central & West

Division 2 East

Abergavenny 15 - 0 Blackwood

Caerleon 7 - 24 Cwmbran

Caldicot 17 - 24 Newport HSOB

Talywain 34 - 0 Pill Harriers

Ynysddu 40 - 0 Oakdale

Division 2 East Central

Caerphilly 18 - 13 Treharris

Cowbridge 3 - 13 Aberdare

Gilfach Goch P - P Cilfynydd

Llanishen 20 - 14 Llantwit Fardre

Llantrisant 0 - 69 Abercwmboi

Taffs Well 7 - 31 Abercynon

Division 2 North

Bangor 14 - 3 Newtown

Colwyn Bay 21 - 9 Mold

Nant Conwy II 5 - 34 WrexhamRhyl & District 25 - 8 Abergele

Shotton Steel 15 - 17 Welshpool

Division 2 West Central

Bridgend Sports P - P Builth Wells

Heol y Cyw 12 - 27 Ystradgynlais

Maesteg Celtic 15 - 10 Resolven

Pencoed 16 - 10 Pyle

Porthcawl 15 - 17 Aberavon Quins

Division 2 West

Carmarthen Athletic P - P Tycroes

Kidwelly 37 - 17 Fishguard

Loughor 5 - 29 Burry Port

Mumbles 39 - 7 Milford Haven

Pontyberem 10 - 29 Nantgaredig

Tenby United 17 - 24 Pontarddulais

Division 3 East

Garndiffaith 13 - 0 Abertysswg

Llanhilleth 3 - 44 Abertillery B G

Machen 32 - 24 Blaina

Rhymney 32 - 15 RTB Ebbw Vale

Tredegar Ironsides P - P Usk

Division 3 East Central

Canton 20 - 22 Pentyrch

CR Cymry Caerdydd 6 - 9 Cardiff Quins

Fairwater 0 - 14 Llanharan

Penarth 45 - 5 Tylorstown

Penygraig 45 - 13 Old Illtydians

Pontyclun 5 - 18 St Albans

Division 3 North East

Dinbych II 0 - 24 Bro Gwernant

Machynlleth 14 - 8 Bala II

Mold II 20 - 12 Llanidloes

Rhosllanerchrugog 21 - 20 COBRA II

Ruthin II 44 - 5 Flint

Division 3 North West

Bethesda II 10 - 34 Llandudno II

Bro Ffestiniog P - P Holyhead

Caernarfon II P - P Rhyl & District II

Porthmadog 10 - 10 Menai Bridge

Pwllheli II 58 - 10 Llangefni II

Division 3 West Central

Baglan 8 - 44 Vardre

Cwmafan 17 - 26 Abercrave Stars

Swansea Uplands P - P Cwmllynfell

Tonmawr 10 - 10 Taibach

Division 3 West A

Aberaeron P - P Pembroke Dock Quins

Cardigan 3 - 20 Neyland

Laugharne P - P Tregaron

Llangwm 6 - 64 St Clears

Llanybydder 3 - 48 Lampeter Town

St Davids 11 - 21 Haverfordwest

Division 3 West B

Betws P - P Llandybie

Bynea 10 - 51 Tumble

Cefneithin 11 - 18 Llangadog

Llandeilo 9 - 13 Amman United

Penygroes P - P Furnace United

Trimsaran 17 - 20 New Dock Stars

Division 4 East

Bedwellty 12 - 0 Blackwood Stars

Chepstow 39 - 0 New Panteg

Nantyglo 12 - 3 Fleur De Lys - abandoned - rain

New Tredegar 0 - 22 Newport Saracens

Whitehead 26 - 3 Hafodyrynys

Division 4 East Central

Gwernyfed 10 - 8 Cefn Coed

Llandaff North 0 - 29 Llandaff

Llantwit Major 18 - 7 Caerau Ely

Tonyrefail 29 - 17 Old Penarthians

Treherbert 12 - 6 Ynysowen - abandoned - rain

Division 4 West Central

Alltwen 3 - 13 Maesteg

Bryncethin P - P Glyncorrwg

Glais 10 - 16 Crynant

Penlan P - P Briton Ferry

Pontyrhydyfen 0 - 37 Cefn Cribwr

Division 5 East

Bettws P - P Pontllanfraith

Crickhowell 12 - 10 Crumlin

Division 5 East Central

Brackla 11 - 5 Tref y Clawdd

Cardiff Internationals 9 - 7 Sully Sports

Hirwaun P - P Ferndale

Llandrindod Wells 12 - 26 Ogmore Vale

Pontycymmer P - P Whitchurch

Division 5 West Central

Banwen 0 - 27 South Gower

Cwmgwrach 5 - 9 Rhigos

Cwmtwrch 5 - 16 Fall Bay

Pontardawe P - P Penybanc

Pontyates 0 - 10 Pantyffynnon - abandoned - rain

Seven Sisters 3 - 10 Tonna

Division 6 East

Forgeside 33 - 0 Trefil

Girling 5 - 27 Abersychan

Hartridge 19 - 6 Cwmcarn United

Magor 12 - 5 West Mon

