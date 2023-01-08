Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Hope Rogers scored two tries in Chiefs' win over Sale Sharks

Exeter Chiefs kept the pressure on Premier 15s leaders Gloucester-Hartpury as they beat Sale Sharks 35-10.

Hope Rogers scored two tries with one apiece for Kate Zackary, Jodie Ounsley and Merryn Doidge, while Vicky Irwin scored Sharks' only try.

Liv McGoverne put in a stellar kicking performance as she added all five conversions.

The win keeps the Chiefs second in the table with five wins out of six matches.

They take on Saracens on Saturday in a rematch of last year's final.

In Sunday's other game, Loughborough Lightning thrashed Wasps 62-5.

Lightning racked up 10 tries, including a hat-trick for Bryony Field, two for Carys Williams-Morris and one for Phoebe Andrews on her debut.

Wasps continue to struggle at the bottom of the Premier 15s table.