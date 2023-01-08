Last updated on .From the section English Rugby

Tom Curry made his England debut in 2017

Back rower Tom Curry faces a race against time to be fit for England's Six Nations opener against Scotland after suffering a hamstring strain.

Curry picked up the injury in Sale's 24-16 Gallagher Premiership victory over Harlequins on Sunday.

He left the field in the 16th minute after his right leg was hurt during a tackle by prop Wilco Louw.

The 24-year-old, who has 45 caps, is now a doubt for the Scots' visit to Twickenham on 4 February.

"Even if a hamstring injury is the lowest grade, they're generally two to three weeks," said Sale director of rugby Alex Sanderson.

"I've just spoken to Tom and said get your head on for the Six Nations but don't stop being a leader for us over the next two or three weeks.

"He'll get a scan. He's walking around and it's stiffened up now. It's not one of those where he limped off the field so fingers crossed he will be available against Scotland."