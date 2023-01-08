Close menu

England's Tom Curry faces fitness battle for Six Nations after hamstring strain

Tom Curry in action for England
Tom Curry made his England debut in 2017

Back rower Tom Curry faces a race against time to be fit for England's Six Nations opener against Scotland after suffering a hamstring strain.

Curry picked up the injury in Sale's 24-16 Gallagher Premiership victory over Harlequins on Sunday.

He left the field in the 16th minute after his right leg was hurt during a tackle by prop Wilco Louw.

The 24-year-old, who has 45 caps, is now a doubt for the Scots' visit to Twickenham on 4 February.

"Even if a hamstring injury is the lowest grade, they're generally two to three weeks," said Sale director of rugby Alex Sanderson.

"I've just spoken to Tom and said get your head on for the Six Nations but don't stop being a leader for us over the next two or three weeks.

"He'll get a scan. He's walking around and it's stiffened up now. It's not one of those where he limped off the field so fingers crossed he will be available against Scotland."

Comments

Join the conversation

20 comments

  • Comment posted by Cornish Granite, today at 20:55

    Plenty of other options at 7.
    Earl, Sam Simmonds could play there, the lad Pearson from London Irish. Ludlum at a pinch. No need to rush him back.

    • Reply posted by Blott, today at 21:02

      Blott replied:
      Is Underhill close to full fitness

  • Comment posted by carol brown, today at 20:47

    Tom to be replaced by Ben.
    A good player but not a position lacking in depth.

    • Reply posted by Justfacts, today at 20:49

      Justfacts replied:
      Nor lacking in thugs.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 20:46

    Right, get Earl in then. Curry great player but for England been out of sorts for a while so if he's not fit Earl ideal replacement.

  • Comment posted by Justfacts, today at 20:45

    Borthwick will definitely want him fit, along with Marler he is pivotal to the new managers brand of thug rugby.

    • Reply posted by Blott, today at 21:01

      Blott replied:
      💩

