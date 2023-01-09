Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Leinster say Furlong has recovered from his ankle problem but picked up a minor calf injury last week while Sexton is said to be on course to play in the Six Nations opener after undergoing a cheekbone procedure

Leinster say that Ireland stars Johnny Sexton and Tadhg Furlong are set to be fit for the start of this season's Six Nations Championship.

Sexton suffered a cheekbone injury in Leinster's game against Connacht on 1 January while Furlong has been out for over a month with an ankle problem.

Both will miss Saturday's Heineken Champions Cup game against Gloucester.

But a Leinster statement said Sexton and Furlong are "expected to be back ahead of the Six Nations".

Ireland, the world-ranked number one team, visit Wales for their Six Nations opener on 4 February before taking on France in Dublin seven days later in a game which some feel could be a title decider even though it will only be round two of the competition.

Sexton, 37, missed two of Ireland's three Autumn Nations Series Tests this season because of injury and had to undergo a procedure last week on the cheekbone damage he sustained in the Connacht game on New Year's Day.

The veteran fly-half has won 109 Ireland caps.

Leinster say British and Irish Lions prop Furlong has recovered from his ankle problem but suffered "a minor setback" in training last week when he picked up an unrelated calf injury.

The Irish province conclude their Champions Cup pool programme by hosting Racing 92 on 21 January and then face Cardiff in the United Rugby Championship the week before the start of the Six Nations.

Like Furlong and Sexton, back Charlie Ngatai will miss Leinster's game against Gloucester after he suffered a hamstring injury in Saturday's win over Ospreys.