Owen Farrell was banned for a dangerous tackle in September 2020

England captain Owen Farrell could miss the start of the Six Nations after being cited for a dangerous tackle.

The Saracens fly-half put in a tackle on Gloucester player Jack Clement that made contact with his opponent's head.

Referee Karl Dickson did not act on the incident at the time, and Farrell went on to kick a game-winning drop-goal in the final minute.

England's Six Nations campaign starts at home to Scotland in four weeks, with Italy visiting Twickenham a week later.

Should the incident be seen as a mid-range offence a starting point for a ban would be six weeks, with the possibility of it being reduced with mitigation.

A top-end offence carries a a 10-week starting point - Farrell admitted a top-end offence in September 2020 when he was banned for five weeks after a dangerous tackle on Charlie Atkinson in a game against Wasps.

Farrell's hearing will take place on Tuesday, 10 January at 18:30 GMT and will be heard by an independent disciplinary panel chaired by Philip Evans, with Becky Essex and Mitch Read.