Mark Tampin made 23 appearances for Newcastle Falcons last season and has made a further 13 so far this term

Newcastle Falcons prop Mark Tampin has signed a new contract to keep him with the Premiership club for a further two years.

The 30-year-old has made 66 appearances for the Falcons since joining from Ealing Trailfinders in summer 2019.

The former Leeds, Rotherham and Jersey prop has made 13 appearances this term.

"I've enjoyed being at the club since I came here. I love living in the area and it's just a no-brainer for me in terms of extending that stay," he said.

"It's a great environment to be in at the Falcons, I've been involved quite a lot and I feel like improving as a player. I'm also coaching down at Tynedale, which I enjoy, and I'm happy here.

"I came here as a Championship player and there was inevitably a period of adjustment, but on the back of that I feel like I've pushed on continued to learn with the players and coaches we have here at the club."