Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Robert Baloucoune was injured in Saturday's narrow defeat away to Benetton

Heineken Champions Cup - La Rochelle v Ulster Venue: Stade Marcel-Deflandre Date: Saturday, 14 January Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Live coverage on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio Ulster; Match report on BBC Sport website

Ireland winger Robert Baloucoune will miss Ulster's European Champions Cup game away to La Rochelle after injuring his hamstring.

Baloucoune was injured in Ulster's 31-29 defeat away to Benetton - the province's fifth loss in six matches.

Flanker Sean Reffell will also miss Saturday's game in France with an ankle injury sustained in Italy.

Prop Marty Moore, who was injured against Munster on New Year's Day, will undergo surgery on his right knee.

Baloucoune has scored two tries in four Ireland caps and started in two of November's three Tests. Ireland's Six Nations campaign begins in Wales on 4 February.

The loss of the prolific wing is a blow for head coach Dan McFarland as Ulster look to turn around a poor run of form.

Ulster went down heavily, 39-0, away to Sale in their Champions Cup opener in December, then picked up two bonus points in a 36-29 reverse against La Rochelle.

After making a promising start to their URC campaign, Dan McFarland's men have suffered defeats by Leinster, Munster and Benetton, with their solitary victory in their past four outings in that competition coming in a narrow 22-20 win over Connacht.

On Tuesday, the URC announced that Ulster's rescheduled away to the Sharks, postponed in October due to an illness outbreak, will take place on 25 February. Ireland face Italy in the Six Nations on the same day.

The game was initially called off after 29 Ulster players and 13 support staff suffered from illness while in South Africa.