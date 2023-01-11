Close menu

Ten-team Premiership and salary cap up for debate, says Leicester Tigers CEO Pinchen

By Andrew AloiaBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments15

Leicester Tigers players lifting the Premiership trophy in 2022
Leicester Tigers won an 11th Premiership title last season

A 10-team Premiership with a reduced salary cap is being discussed by clubs, says Leicester Tigers chief executive Andrea Pinchen.

The financial demise of Wasps and Worcester has prompted their rivals to look at the league's overall health.

A further reduction of clubs from the 11 that remain and sticking to the £5m salary cap, which is to rise to £6.4m, are being debated by club chiefs.

"There is no big secret about it," said Pinchen.

"All the CEO's of the Premiership clubs are on a WhatsApp group. Everyone just says what they think.

"Everyone is like 'yeah, we agree that 10 is the way to go, as long as it's not me'.

"How that will work when we are sitting at 11 teams, I don't know?

"There is no hidden agenda. They want what is right for the sport."

Rob Baxter, Exeter's Premiership and European Champions Cup-winning director of rugby, has previously said a 10-team Premiership could be the best way to ensure England's top tier thrives in the future.

Pinchen said increased investment in the second-tier Championship "would have to be looked at" if the make-up of the Premiership was to be changed.

'Cap increase not right for league'

The size of the salary cap in a league in which clubs have reportedly amassed combined debts of £300m over the past six yearsexternal-link has split opinions among owners and officials.

Clubs had unanimously agreed to cut the salary cap by £1.4m, to £5m, in the summer of 2020 in response to the finance fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

The cap is set to return to £6.4m in 2024.

However, the limit to spending that clubs are working towards at the moment is having an impact, with Exeter's England winger Jack Nowell the latest star to be linked with a lucrative move away because the Devon side are struggling to offer him an acceptable deal.

Pinchen says Premiership title holders Leicester - who were last season punished for historical spending breaches - are "fundamentally" against the rise, but says they will spend up to the limit to remain competitive.

She adds that it is something that needs to be "re-looked at".

"Can I understand a very wealthy club wanting to get that stardust sprinkled in, as they see it, and increase the cap? Yes, I can," added Pinchen.

"Personally I don't think that is right for the game as we sit here now today.

"In any industry, if you looked across the board and everyone was losing a lot of money and had lots of debt to pay back, and you were then increasing the ability to spend - and that everyone will feel a certain pressure to spend if you want to remain competitive and recruit people who want to win and make you successful - then people would look at you as if there was something slightly wrong."

While Pinchen says that all clubs do not agree on the cap, she adds they are all "more aligned now" after enduring a difficult period through Covid together.

During the pandemic clubs took on loans from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) to help them stay afloat.

Both Worcester and Wasps went into administration with those debts failing to be met, while Exeter Chiefs sold a stake in a hotel it owns to help pay it off.

Tigers' first repayment is due in March, with Pinchen saying payments have "been mapped out" by the club.

She says sustainability is something Tigers - who reported an operating loss of £1.9m for last season - are working towards and says fresh investment would be welcome.

The club had been put up for sale in June 2019, but a lack of suitable investors saw the process ended after less than a year.

"You have to be open to look at whatever opportunities are out there," she said.

"If it is right for the club, then fine and we will look at it and start to dig a little bit deeper, but that is the critical thing - it has to be right for the club long term."

Comments

Join the conversation

15 comments

  • Comment posted by Formby, today at 10:49

    Sport needs to live within its financial limits unless we want repeat scenarios like worcester and wasps. Only way is financial backing from outwith (like soccer ref man city, newcastle, etc)monies generated directly by the sport (ticket sales, replicas, sponsorship, etc) - otherwise the french and other leagues will get the top english talent - money/salaries talk

  • Comment posted by BBBBBC, today at 10:49

    There needs to be the jeopardy of promotion and relegation, simple. As for the salary cap, it's no coincidence that the top two teams in the world in Ireland and France do not have them, so I hope this is looked at carefully and a sensible solution sort.

  • Comment posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 10:49

    Problem is the Premiership falls between two stools. You either go free market and accept the clubs that take the phoenix route and occasional chaos, or you go the nfl route and implement full franchise control.

    Almost everything designed by committee ends up as a camel with two humps, wearing a bowler hat and sunglasses!!!

  • Comment posted by Rabbitohs, today at 10:46

    Are wasps and Worcester not gone for next year so that is 10 already? Still have 1 up and 1 down.
    Problem with salary cap in rugby union is they spend more than a 100 years paying players on the quite so will clubs really stick to it. In the past the premiership has just put the cap up so clubs are not breaking it

  • Comment posted by PunkRockSock, today at 10:43

    These clubs are acting like they're bringing in as much money as EPL football clubs. They're living totally outwith their means. Look at their average attendances, they're smaller than some League One football clubs, even with the finances brought in from TV deals etc the're still pretty small yet think they can pay players ludicrous amounts. Live within your means & you'll not go wrong.

  • Comment posted by Sid69, today at 10:42

    We want financial sustainability but need big England stars to stay here when playing for the national team. Teams like Exeter & Bath spending far too much on Scottish players. Non-English current international players should count double if the cap is raised. Whatever, we don't want to end up like the boring URC - dominated by one big spending B&I team!

  • Comment posted by beshocked, today at 10:41

    The RFU and clubs need to sit down and work out how to make the premiership more commercially successful. How to attract more fans.

    You can afford to have a higher salary cap if the revenue generated increases.

    The Top 14 has a much higher salary cap than the premiership. This of course means they can attract the best players and makes them more competitive in European club competitions.

  • Comment posted by Robbwot, today at 10:41

    The RFU must change their 10,000 crowd minimum and most of the rest of the restrictions on club promotion /relegation between the leagues. there are a few in the Premiership which still do not reach RFU standard .

    • Reply posted by AOK, today at 10:49

      AOK replied:
      It's already been reduced to 5,000

  • Comment posted by The Academy, today at 10:40

    I think most people see the benefit on face value to fewer games and thus hopefully higher player welfare but it does depend on the same/similar money being brought into clubs. If there is a fall clubs will simply fill gaps with exhibitions with the Barbarians etc. And clearly no one wants to vote for a 10 team league if they're out in the cold. Have to laugh at Pinchen's cap comments!

  • Comment posted by jimsquirt, today at 10:39

    The best England players will be OK, as playing for England adds an extra 150K+ to your pay but you need to be playing in England. it is the other international superstars who will be hard to attract and players who cant break into the England team. Think its needed though and could create two good competitive leagues in England.

  • Comment posted by doctorkmt, today at 10:38

    The link between england/RFU and the prem is not strong enough. We need to look at how Ireland run their provinces with the national team being the priority.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 10:38

    So relegation to decide who the remaining 10 are?
    Something needs to be done to ensure financial stability but not sure if this is it.
    Lot of players looking to move for a better deal due salary cap, eg Nowell but maybe players have to start facing facts this isn't PL football with £billions and be prepared to accept reduced salary. Top players are earning big bucks anyway.

  • Comment posted by veggiehouse, today at 10:36

    Definitely needs talking about. It's certainly reached the 'masses' as a sport over the last 25 years or so, but its a fine line between money enhancing a sport and taking control of it.

  • Comment posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 10:34

    Oh la la….jouer jouer it is then!!!

    Just watch the top14 sail away over the horizon with all of the top English players if this happens. 🤑🤑🤑

