Niall Annett joined Bath this summer from Worcester and has made 12 appearances for the team

Bath hooker Niall Annett says the team are working every day to bring trophies and European success back to the club.

This weekend marks 25 years since Bath won the Heineken Cup, becoming the first English club to do so.

They won the European Challenge Cup in 2008 but have not won any silverware since.

Bath host Toulon in the same competition on Saturday, having lost their first two group matches.

"It's a big game and we've treated it very much like that, it's a cup final of sorts. It's one that we're building heavily towards and has been a big focus in training in the week," Annett told BBC Radio Bristol.

"European days are special. There's a 25 year reoccurrence of the triumph that they had [this weekend] so there's a special vibe around town and hopefully we can put in a performance that is reflective of that.

"It's a club that has history and heritage in all competitions and formats. We are working hard every week and every day and every session to try and build and bring those special days back."

Bath, who finished bottom of the Premiership last season, are 10th in the table having won four of their 11 matches.

The 31-year-old Irishman joined Bath this summer from Worcester and has made 12 appearances since.

"I think we made really quick improvements very fast. Then we had to reinvent and develop the next stage of our progressions and we're doing that," he continued.

"Hopefully people can see that there are steps in the right direction but it's never good enough, it's not good enough - we're a club that needs to win games of rugby, we don't want to pat ourselves on the back for coming close to winning games of rugby.

"It's about winning games of rugby and we are headed in that direction it just needs to be more consistent."