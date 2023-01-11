Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

London Irish winger Ben Loader has extended his contract to stay with the Premiership side.

The 24-year-old, who came through the academy, has scored 36 tries in 85 appearances.

"I love this club and everything it has done for me and my family so staying with London Irish is the right decision," Loader said.

"The club is moving in the right trajectory - I want to embrace the challenges ahead."

Loader has represented England at under-20 level and was called-up to England's XV to face Barbarians in 2019.

London Irish director of rugby Declan Kidney said it was important to keep the winger.

"His contribution to the team, on and off the pitch, is growing season by season - with his best years ahead of him," Kidney said.

"As well as being a fantastic player, Ben is a very popular figure both at Hazelwood and amongst our supporter base, so we know that securing his services long term will prove very popular."