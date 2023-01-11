Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Tom Curry was forced off early on in Sale's 24-16 Premiership win at Harlequins on Sunday

Back row Tom Curry will miss England's first two Six Nations games after suffering a hamstring tear in Sale's win over Harlequins on Sunday.

The 24-year-old left the field in the 16th minute after his right leg was hurt during a tackle by Wilco Louw.

Curry, who has 45 caps and captained England for the first time in last season's Six Nations, will miss the matches against Scotland and Italy.

"It's not as bad as we thought," Sale boss Alex Sanderson said.

"A 3c [hamstring tear] would have been six to eight weeks [out], and he would have been looking to play at the back end of the Six Nations.

"With it being a 2c and Tom being very diligent on his rehab, it means he could be back [to face] Wales."

In addition to missing England's first two games, Curry will also miss Sale's Champions Cup ties against Toulouse and Ulster.

England are already without Exeter hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie for the start of the Six Nations after he suffered an ankle injury.

Steve Borthwick will begin his reign as England boss against Scotland at Twickenham on 4 February, with the visit of Italy coming eight days later.