Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Rhys Priestland has scored 123 points in 24 games for Cardiff

Challenge Cup: Cardiff v Newcastle Venue: Arms Park, Cardiff Date: Sunday, 15 January Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Match report and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app.

Cardiff and Wales fly-half Rhys Priestland celebrated his 36th birthday this week and is still going strong in his long playing career.

How long that goes on for remains to be seen as he prepares to face Newcastle in the Challenge Cup last weekend.

After starting his career at Scarlets and linking up with Bath in 2015, Priestland joined Cardiff ahead of the 2021-22 season.

With all the uncertainty surrounding the Wales game, Priestland does not believe he will be at the Arms Park next season but has not ruled out one last playing stint before retirement.

"The way things are with what's going on in Wales at the moment, I can't see myself carrying on here post this year," said Priestland.

"I wouldn't be opposed to doing one more year maybe somewhere. There's a lot to be sorted out in the next few months.

"When the time comes, I'll figure out whether I'll carry on post this year."

Priestland admitted he has been thinking hard about life after rugby.

"I've done a little bit of studying and got a rough idea of what I'm going to do," added Priestland.

"If it comes to it, it'll be a bit of a challenge, but I think I'm in a good place with my career post-rugby.

"I think a lot of players do think about it. But I've found that players do just think a lot, rather than just getting on and doing it.

"It is tough because you think you've got a big game that week so you just want to recover and concentrate on the game. Then it's a big game the week after.

"Next thing you know, a couple of months or a season have gone and you're no further down the road."

For Priestland, his future involves the finance industry.

"I did an economics degree when I first left school and I've done a MBA when I was at Bath," added Priestland.

"I'm studying for my financial advisor qualification, that's the route I'm going to do down.

"I've been fortunate because there's been chunks of my career where perhaps I should have been doing more, but I didn't. I finally pulled my finger out and got the MBA.

"When I did it, there were three of us in the squad at Bath doing it so that was great.

"It can be annoying at times, especially when I was doing my masters and you had assignments due in and games. It can be stressful. Once it's done, it'll hopefully all be worth it."

Wales ambitions

Rhys Priestland has played 56 internationals for Wales after making his debut in 2011

That can wait for now. Priestland could still play in a third World Cup and another Six Nations tournament this year.

After a four-year Wales absence, Priestland was recalled to the international scene by Wayne Pivac for the 2021 autumn international series.

He came on as a replacement against New Zealand and Australia when he kicked the match-winning penalty.

Priestland was initially included in the 2022 Six Nations squad but was an early injury casualty as he missed the tournament and the summer tour of South Africa.

He returned for the 2022 autumn series where he featured in all four matches.

Pivac was replaced in December 2022 by Warren Gatland who gave Priestland his international debut 12 years ago and took him to World Cups in 2011 and 2015.

Gareth Anscombe has been ruled out of the tournament with a shoulder injury and Dan Biggar is returning after missing the autumn series.

With the likes of Sam Costelow, Jarrod Evans and Owen Williams impressing this season, Gatland has a decision to make.

On his Wales ambitions, Priestland added: "I'm not sure, the way the autumn went wasn't great for the squad so with the new guy coming in, whether he's got different ideas or wants different people there, I've got absolutely no idea.

"It's not something that I can control, I haven't thought too much about it.

"I can't control whether I do work with him (Gatland) again or not.

"All I can do is concentrate on what's going on here at Cardiff and try and turn things around after the last two weeks."

Priestland was happy to return to the international fold but is still disappointed at the last autumn campaign which led to Pivac, Stephen Jones and Gethin Jenkins losing their coaching jobs.

"I did enjoy being back in the Welsh set-up, I came back and thought that 2021 autumn went quite well for me," said Priestland.

"I got injured the second day of the Six Nations camp and could not get back fit which I was quite disappointed with.

"I enjoyed being in the set-up this autumn and some of the team they have with Wales with most of them still there.

"They are the best in the world at what they do like the conditioners and physios and they can't do enough for you.

"The way the results went were not great and they were very disappointing,

"If you are part of a squad where coaches lose their jobs at the end of it, it's tough for coaches and players, knowing you had some part to play in that.

"So it's been a bit mixed but on the whole I have enjoyed being back there."

Rhys Priestland and Jarrod Evans lining up for Cardiff

Priestland admits he has changed as a player during his long career.

"Back then you're a little more carefree but as you gain experience and become senior within the squad, you have to worry about the team's performance as a whole and I try to look at the bigger picture now," he added.

"I make sure that what I'm doing isn't just good for me but for the team."

Priestland has been working with fellow Wales fly-half Jarrod Evans over the last couple of seasons with the pair being team-mates and rivals for club and possibly country.

"The talent Jarrod possesses is fantastic and I enjoy training with him and watching him play," added Priestland.

"There's stuff he can do that not many others can and he's been brilliant this year.

"The way he's pulled the strings and made things happen, not just for himself but for others around him."