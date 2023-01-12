Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Tom Willis made 19 Premiership appearances for Wasps last season but is now plying his trade in France

Premiership club Saracens have agreed a deal to sign former Wasps back row Tom Willis from the start of next season.

The 23-year-old joined French Top 14 side Bordeaux Begles in November after Wasps went into administration and were suspended from the top flight.

Willis, a former captain of England Under-20s, is the younger brother of Toulouse and England flanker Jack.

Sarries have not disclosed the length of his contract at the StoneX Stadium, but describe the deal as "long-term".

"He is a player that we have admired for a long time," Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall told the club website. external-link

"We are confident that he will be a huge success here over the coming years."