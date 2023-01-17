Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Jonathan Thomas played 67 internationals for Wales after making his debut in 2003

Warren Gatland has added former Wales back-five forward and Worcester coach Jonathan Thomas to his backroom team.

Thomas will have responsibility for the contact area.

Alex King and Mike Forshaw have replaced Stephen Jones and Gethin Jenkins, while Neil Jenkins and Jonathan Humphreys remain in post.

"I'm delighted and honoured to be part of the coaching team," said Thomas, who played in every Wales game during the 2005 and 2008 Grand Slam successes.

"As a passionate Welshman my dream and ambition growing up was to play for Wales.

"Since finishing playing and going into coaching my ambition has been to become part of the international coaching set up."

Thomas joined Championship side Ealing Trailfinders as a forwards consultant in September 2022.

He left his Worcester head coach role in January 2022 and has previous coaching experience with Bristol.

The 40-year-old featured at two World Cups with Wales and played for Swansea, Ospreys and Worcester during his 14-year career.

Thomas was forced into retirement after being diagnosed with epilepsy.

"Being successful and inspiring our great country is what it's all about and I'm determined to support and help make a difference to the players and staff," he said.