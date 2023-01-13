Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Raffi Quirke is set to make his return from injury three weeks before England's Six Nations campaign begins

Heineken Champions Cup Venue: AJ Bell Stadium, Salford Date: Saturday, 14 January Kick-off: 13:00 GMT

Injured England back row Tom Curry will be replaced by Jono Ross when Sale host five-time Heineken Champions Cup winners Toulouse on Saturday.

Curry's fellow international Raffi Quirke is poised to make his return off the bench having recovered from a broken wrist sustained in November.

Full-back Joe Carpenter starts - the only other change to the XV.

Scrum-half Antoine Dupont and fly-half Romain Ntamack headline a star-studded Toulouse side.

The visitors' starting XV also features France internationals Cyril Baille, Julien Marchand, Anthony Jelonch and Melvyn Jaminet, with England flanker Jack Willis on the bench.

Sale, fourth in Pool B while Toulouse sit second, must finish in the top eight after four group games to advance to the last 16.

The Sharks were beaten 45-19 in Toulouse but claimed a 39-0 win against Ulster in their opener. Toulouse, who last won the competition in 2021, also beat Munster 18-13.

Line-ups

Sale: Carpenter; O'Flaherty, S James, Tuilagi, Reed; R Du Preez, Warr; McIntyre, Van der Merwe, Schonert, Wiese, Hill, Ross, B Curry (capt), JL Du Preez.

Replacements: Ashman, Rodd, Harper, Beaumont, Dugdale, Quirke, Curtis, L James.

Toulouse: Jaminet; Mallia, Barassi, Guitoune, Lebel; Ntamack, Dupont (capt); Baille, Marchand, Aldegheri, Arnold, Meafou, Jelonch, Placines, Roumat.

Replacements: Cramont, Neti, Faumuina, Brennan, Willis, Elstadt, Delibes, Retiere.

Match officials

Referee: Mike Adamson (Scotland)

Assistant referees: Sam Grove-White and Dave Sutherland (both Scotland)

TMO: Ben Blain (Scotland)