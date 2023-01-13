Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Marcus Smith made his England debut in 2021

Heineken Champions Cup Venue: Paris La Defense Arena, Paris Date: Sunday, 15 January Kick-off: 15:15 GMT

Marcus Smith will return from injury for Harlequins on Sunday - the day before new England boss Steve Borthwick announces his Six Nations squad.

Smith has recovered from an ankle issue in time for Quins' Heineken Champions Cup game against Racing 92 in Paris.

It will be the 23-year-old's first match since sustaining the injury for England against South Africa in November.

His return comes with Owen Farrell banned and George Ford injured.

England's first game of the Six Nations is against Scotland at Twickenham on 4 February.

Quins also welcome back England prop Joe Marler into the starting line-up while club captain Stephan Lewies returns to the second row after a long-term injury.

Wing Aaron Morris also makes his return, as does flanker Will Evans, who joins captain and number eight Alex Dombrandt in the back row.

Scotland fly-half Finn Russell and France centre Gael Fickou feature in an impressive Racing backline.

Quins are currently sixth in Pool A, while Racing are 11th - and the French side have not won in any competition since the start of December.

The top eight teams from each of the two pools advance to the knock-out stages.

Line-ups

Harlequins: David; Murley, Marchant, Esterhuizen, Morris; Smith, Care; Marler, Walker, Louw, Lewies, Herbst, Wallace, Evans, Dombrandt (capt).

Replacements: Head, Els, Kerrod, Hammond, Lawday, Gjaltema, Beard, Edwards.

Racing 92: Gelant; Taofifenua, Saili, Fickou, Imhoff; Russell, Le Garrec; Gogichashvili, Chat, Gomes Sa, Woki, Palu, Diallo, Chouzenoux, Baudonne.

Replacements: Narisia, Ben Arous, Nyakane, Hemery, Kamikamica, Gibert, Klemenczak, Spring.

Match officials

Referee: Andrew Brace (Ireland)

Assistant referees: Peter Martin and Oisin Quinn (both Ireland)

TMO: Joy Neville (Ireland)