Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Steff Hughes made 100 appearances over nine years for the Scarlets before being released

Dragons captain Steff Hughes hopes their Challenge Cup win at Pau can kickstart their season as they aim to secure progress to the last 16.

The Welsh side are almost guaranteed a place in the knockout stages after a 21-15 win at Stade du Hameau on Friday.

The victory, a first in Europe for three years, ended a seven-match winless run in all competitions.

"It was definitely a much-needed win because we had a really tough block of fixtures," Hughes told BBC Sport Wales.

"We've dug in together and we showed against Pau the quality we have in the group and hopefully that can give us a kickstart for the rest of the season."

The Gwent side will now finish the pool stages with a match against South Africa's Lions at Rodney Parade next Sunday in the knowledge that they are likely to qualify for the knockout stages whatever the result.

"We want to keep the momentum going," added Hughes.

"We know the Lions quite well because we've played them twice already this season.

"We won't be playing them at altitude or 33-degree heat so we'll look forward to that and hopefully we can get a good win again.

"We know how good we can be especially at home so this will give us confidence to really get stuck in."

Hughes is enjoying a new lease of life at Dragons after joining in October 2022 on a short-term contract as injury cover.

The 28-year-old was released by Scarlets at the end of last season and spent the summer training at his local rugby ground.

"This is special, playing European rugby in France is always an incredible experience and to have the chance just to come here and play is a real honour," Hughes said.

"I'm really enjoying my rugby and obviously it's always great when you get a win like this away from home."