Liv McGoverne was one of five different try scorers for Exeter Chiefs against Saracens

Exeter Chiefs ran in six tries to claim a 37-17 victory over Premier 15s champions Saracens at Sandy Park in a reverse of last season's final.

The home side led 29-0 after 30 minutes, following tries by Liv McGoverne, Flo Robinson, Maisy Allen, Kate Zackary and Hope Rogers.

Allen added another in the second half and Gabby Cantorna kicked a penalty.

Sarries responded with two tries by Lotte Clapp and one by Jodie Pettie, but were never in the game.

McGoverne said: "That was an unreal win from the girls in front of a home crowd. We put the points down early. We knew we had it in us and it is a great turnaround from last season."

The Chiefs remain second, four points behind leaders Gloucester-Hartpury who maintained their 100% start after beating Loughborough Lightning 46-12 at home for a seventh win of the season.

Sarries, meanwhile, face an uphill battle if they are to defend their title after a third defeat in six matches. The three-time champions are fifth, 19 points behind the leaders who have played a game more.

Gloucester-Hartpury maintained their fine start against a competitive Loughborough Lightning, securing the points with a strong second-half display at Alpas Arena.

Ellie Rugman and Emma Sing scored two early tries for the home side before Bryony Field ran in two for the visitors, either side of a Natasha Hunt score for Gloucester-Hartpury.

Any concerns for the leaders disappeared as Sisilia Tuipulotu went over before the break and they went on to score 24 unanswered points in the second half.

Rugman and Hunt added another try each, and there were scores for Rachel Lund and Hannah Jones, while Sing kicked four conversions.

Elsewhere, third-placed Harlequins beat struggling Wasps 71-0 while Bristol Bears, who are fourth in the table, won 48-21 at home to seventh-placed Sale Sharks.

Worcester Warriors moved above Sale into sixth after a 53-5 win away from home, consigning bottom side Darlington Mowden Park Sharks to a sixth defeat in as many games.