Munster's Jack O'Donoghue scored a try two minutes before being sent off against Northampton

Heineken Champions Cup: Munster v Northampton Saints Munster: (24) 27 Tries: Coombes 2, O'Donoghue Pen: Carbery, Crowley Cons: Carbery 3 Northampton: (0) 23 Try: Freeman, Ramm Pen: Smith 3 Con: Smith 2

The 14 men of Munster held off a spirited Northampton Saints fightback to claim victory at Thomond Park in the Heineken Champions Cup.

Saints scored 23 second-half points to reduce the deficit to four, but Munster were resilient in defence and held on.

Gavin Coombes scored twice and Jack O'Donoghue crossed as Munster led 24-0.

O'Donoghue was sent off two minutes after scoring and Saints hit back after the break through tries from Tommy Freeman and James Ramm.

Munster started brightly and were rewarded when Joey Carbery kicked them in front with two minutes on the clock.

The hosts were sharper than Saints in the opening exchanges and the visitors did not react quickly enough to stop Coombes from powering over after a quick tap penalty.

O'Donoghue was the beneficiary of some neat passing to run in for the second, but the impressive back-row forward was dismissed two minutes later for making direct contact with the head of David Ribbans in an attempted tackle.

Despite losing a player, Munster rallied and Coombes smashed over from close range for his second try as the Irish province stretched their lead to 24 unanswered points.

But Saints were a different side after the interval and had their first try when wing Freeman ran in unopposed after a long pass wide.

Fin Smith's boot edged the Premiership side nearer to their hosts before they moved to within a converted try when Ramm hauled down the covering Carbery deep in Munster territory and picked up the loose ball to score.

Another Smith penalty moved them to within four but Jack Crowley's kick handed Munster a seven-point gap once again.

With seconds on the clock and the penalty in Northampton's favour, Smith kicked the penalty and opted for a chance at victory rather than touch.

A minute later, Northampton were held up in the maul and Munster earned victory to move up to fourth in Pool B, while winless Saints remain bottom.

Line-ups

Munster: Haley; Nash, Frisch, Crowley, Daly; Carbery, Casey; Kilcoyne, N Scannell, Salanoa, Kleyn, Beirne, O'Donoghue, O'Mahony (capt), Coombes.

Replacements: Buckley, Wycherley, Ryan, Hodnett, Kendellen, Patterson, R Scannell, Coombes.

Northampton: Furbank; Freeman, Proctor, Hutchinson, Ramm; F Smith, Mitchell; A Waller, Haywood, Hill, Ribbans, Moon, Salakaia-Loto, Lawes, Ludlam (capt).

Replacements: R Smith, E Waller, Petch, Coles, Scott-Young, Braley, Dingwall, Skosan.