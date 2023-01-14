Close menu

Welsh club rugby results

Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Welsh rugby

Welsh club rugby results

Men's National Leagues

Results and fixtures for Admiral National Championship

Results and fixtures for Admiral National Leagues Division One: East, East Central, North, West Central & West

Division 2 East

Caerleon P - P Newport HSOB

Caldicot P - P Oakdale

Cwmbran P - P Croesyceiliog

Talywain 17 - 15 Abergavenny

Ynysddu 52 - 14 Pill Harriers

Division 2 East Central

Abercwmboi 17 - 15 Abercynon

Caerphilly P - P Llantwit Fardre

Cowbridge P - P Taffs Well

Gilfach Goch 17 - 22 Treharris

Llanishen 7 - 26 Aberdare

Llantrisant P - P Cilfynydd

Division 2 North

Colwyn Bay 16 - 12 Abergele

Nant Conwy II 13 - 13 Newtown

Rhyl & District 17 - 7 Bangor

Shotton Steel 19 - 29 Mold

Welshpool P - P Wrexham

Division 2 West Central

Aberavon Quins 19 - 12 Builth Wells

Maesteg Celtic P - P Pyle

Morriston 49 - 7 Bridgend Sports

Pencoed 8 - 13 Ystradgynlais

Porthcawl P - P Resolven

Division 2 West

Carmarthen Athletic 15 - 0 Milford Haven

Kidwelly 32 - 19 Loughor

Mumbles 34 - 12 Fishguard

Nantgaredig 17 - 7 Burry Port

Pontyberem 10 - 31 Pontarddulais

Tenby United 27 - 0 Tycroes

Division 3 East

Abercarn P - P Llanhilleth

Garndiffaith 13 - 0 RTB Ebbw Vale

Machen P - P Abertysswg

Tredegar Ironsides 15 - 11 Blaina

Usk 31 - 47 Abertillery B G

Division 3 East Central

Canton 20 - 25 Cardiff Quins

CR Cymry Caerdydd 18 - 11 Old Illtydians

Penarth P - P Llanharan

Penygraig 20 - 22 St Albans

Pontyclun P - P Fairwater

Tylorstown P - P Pentyrch

Division 3 North East

Dinbych II P - P Mold II

Flint 26 - 65 Llanidloes

Machynlleth P - P COBRA II

Ruthin II 26 - 6 Bro Gwernant

Wrexham II P - P Bala II

Division 3 North West

Bethesda II P - P Holyhead

Bro Ffestiniog 11 - 12 Menai Bridge

Llangefni II 8 - 39 Llandudno II

Porthmadog 0 - 10 Caernarfon II

Pwllheli II P - P Rhyl & District II

Division 3 West Central

Abercrave P - P Aberavon Green Stars

Baglan 38 - 21 Taibach

Cwmafan 34 - 21 Bryncoch

Nantymoel P - P Vardre

Swansea Uplands P - P Cwmgors

Tonmawr 27 - 10 Cwmllynfell

Division 3 West A

Aberaeron 29 - 7 Tregaron

Cardigan P - P Pembroke Dock Quins

Laugharne 28 - 0 St Davids

Llangwm 0 - 87 Lampeter Town

Llanybydder 22 - 45 Neyland

St Clears 22 - 5 Haverfordwest

Division 3 West B

Bynea 3 - 44 Cefneithin

Llandeilo 21 - 17 New Dock Stars

Llangadog 10 - 24 Furnace United

Penygroes P - P Amman United

Trimsaran 36 - 7 Betws

Tumble P - P Llandybie

Division 4 East

Chepstow P - P Newport Saracens

Nantyglo 57 - 0 Hafodyrynys

New Panteg P - P Bedwellty

St Julians HSOB P - P Fleur De Lys

Whitehead P - P New Tredegar

Division 4 East Central

Gwernyfed 31 - 3 Old Penarthians

Llandaff P - P Wattstown

Llandaff North 14 - 15 Ynysowen

Llantwit Major 42 - 7 Cefn Coed

Treherbert P - P Caerau Ely

Division 4 West Central

Alltwen P - P Briton Ferry

Cefn Cribwr 19 - 15 Neath Athletic

Glais 29 - 7 Glyncorrwg

Penlan 5 - 21 Crynant

Pontrhydyfen P - P Maesteg

Division 5 East

Bettws P - P Beaufort

Brynithel P - P Pontllanfraith

Crickhowell 13 - 19 Hollybush

Division 5 East Central

Brackla P - P Whitchurch

Cardiff Internationals P - P Tref y Clawdd

Ferndale P - P Cardiff Saracens

Hirwaun P - P Sully Sports

Ogmore Vale P - P Pontycymmer

Division 5 West Central

Banwen 14 - 29 Rhigos

Cwmgwrach P - P Fall Bay

Cwmtwrch 3 - 3 Penybanc

Pontardawe P - P Pantyffynnon

Seven Sisters 24 - 3 Pontyates

South Gower 21 - 16 Tonna

Division 6 East

Forgeside P - P Abersychan

Girling P - P Magor

Hartridge P - P Trefil

Old Tyleryan 17 - 31 West Mon

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC

Featured