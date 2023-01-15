Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Former Harlequins centre Francis Saili scored Racing 92's third try in the victory over the Premiership side

Heineken Champions Cup: Racing 92 v Harlequins Racing 92: (14) 30 Tries: Fickou, Kamikamica, Saili Pens: Russell 2, Le Garrec Cons: Russell 3 Harlequins: (3) 29 Tries: Care, Murley 2, Penalty Pen: Smith Cons: Smith 2

Nolann Le Garrec kicked a late penalty to earn Racing 92 a first win in this season's Heineken Champions Cup and deny battling Harlequins.

With three players in the sin-bin, Racing trailed by two points when Le Garrec kicked his 77th-minute penalty at Paris La Defense Arena.

The French side had led by 18 points after tries from Gael Fickou, Kitione Kamikamica and Francis Saili.

Quins hit back through Danny Care, two Cadan Murley tries and a penalty try.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Harlequins: David; Murley, Marchant, Esterhuizen, Morris; Smith, Care; Marler, Walker, Louw, Lewies, Herbst, Wallace, Evans, Dombrandt (capt).

Replacements: Head, Els, Kerrod, Hammond, Lawday, Gjaltema, Beard, Edwards.

Racing 92: Gelant; Taofifenua, Saili, Fickou, Imhoff; Russell, Le Garrec; Gogichashvili, Chat, Gomes Sa, Woki, Palu, Diallo, Chouzenoux, Baudonne.

Replacements: Narisia, Ben Arous, Nyakane, Hemery, Kamikamica, Gibert, Klemenczak, Spring.