Danny Wilson was forwards coach for the Scotland team from 2018 to 2020

Former Glasgow Warriors boss Danny Wilson is to join Leicester Tigers as a part-time coaching consultant.

The 46-year-old was sacked by Glasgow last summer but has agreed a deal with Harlequins to become their line-out and contact coach in 2023-24.

He will work with the Tigers for the rest of the current campaign.

"Danny is an experienced coach who will be a great addition to our team and club," said interim Tigers head coach Richard Wigglesworth.

"His detail on forwards and line-outs is something that we are pleased to add to our group for the remainder of the season."

Former Leicester boss Steve Borthwick and defence coach Kevin Sinfield left the club last month to take charge of the England team.

The Tigers are seventh in the Premiership following last season's title win, but have won three games out of three in the European Champions Cup.