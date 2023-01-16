Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Dan Biggar has played 103 internationals for Wales and three Tests for the British and Irish Lions

Dan Biggar says he would love to regain the Wales captaincy but insists he will not sulk if Warren Gatland chooses somebody else for the role.

The Toulon fly-half led Wales in the 2022 Six Nations and summer tour of South Africa but missed the autumn internationals due to a knee injury.

Justin Tipuric took over for the November matches with Gatland naming his Six Nations squad on Tuesday.

"I'd love to have it [the captaincy]," said Biggar.

Biggar, 33, was handed the leadership role by the previous head coach Wayne Pivac, who was replaced by the returning Gatland in December 2022.

"It is not the be all end all, if it goes to someone else, I'd like to think I'm not the type of personality to sulk in the corner," added Biggar.

"I'll be right behind whoever gets it. I'd love to have it, I've enjoyed doing it over the last year and hopefully I can continue that, but it is Gats' [Warren Gatland] call and we get on with what is thrown at us."

Biggar's main focus is to return to the international fold after proving his fitness with Toulon over the last month.

"After missing the autumn, even though I was in camp doing rehab on the outside looking in, it was a big aim for me to get back playing and I've managed to put some performances on the spin now," added Biggar.

Pivac paid the price for only three wins in 12 matches in 2022 with home defeats against Italy and Georgia.

Gatland has already put his imprint by replacing Stephen Jones and Gethin Jenkins with Alex King and Mike Forshaw in the attack and defence roles respectively.

"From the autumn, from above our level, they wanted to make a change and Gats was available, well, probably the choice to make," added Biggar.

"He knows the set up and a lot of players well, and will install belief.

"I feel whenever someone loses their job, for Wayne, Steve and Geth and it's never nice, but that's professional sport, and I'm excited to work with the new guys.

"I worked with Alex King a little bit in 2017 and I don't know a huge amount about Mike who is coming in."

Biggar is hoping there is a more positive feeling around Welsh rugby following a weekend where the four regions all won in European competition.

This included a bonus point victory for the Ospreys over French champions Montpellier in the Heineken Champions Cup.

Cardiff and Scarlets are unbeaten in the Challenge Cup while Dragons are a win away from last 16 qualification.

"It's setting up to be a good Six Nations, perhaps the negativity of pre-Christmas and a couple of weeks after the autumn internationals is slowly starting to turn and we are slowly getting some excitement back into it," added Biggar.

"With Gats coming back, it will be interesting to see what happens. I'm looking forward to it.

"There has been a lot of doom and gloom about Welsh rugby over the last couple of months.

"The regions seem to be playing a little better and hopefully there will be some positive weeks coming up."

Dan Biggar (r) of Toulon shakes hands with Louis Schreuder of Bath at the final whistle

Biggar has been settling into life in Toulon after joining the French giants from Northampton in November 2022 where he has linked up with France captain Charles Ollivon, South Africa World Cup winning wing Cheslin Kolbe and Italy great Sergio Parisse.

"I'm loving it," added Biggar.

"I came back to Wales for a couple days at Christmas because the family have stayed there but the lifestyle and experience and France is something completely new.

"It's difficult, I don't want to say it's all perfect because you get low moments where the language is difficult and you are trying to sort our internet or banking stuff out.

"I'm not saying it's the best thing since sliced bread because there are challenging moments but on the whole it's so different and exciting.

"We played Lyon three days before Christmas and before the game I popped into Toulon to do a bit more shopping and parked in town, no problem.

"I was just sitting out for lunch with a jumper and shorts in the sun and then spoke to mates back home who had been arguing over a car parking space in the local shopping centre with the rain lashing down. I thought then I had made the right decision."

It is though home games in front of the Toulon crowd that are the real highlight for the British and Irish Lion.

"Playing at home, the only way I can describe it, is the walk in [to the ground] is better than an international atmosphere," added Biggar.

"It is absolutely incredible, you are made to feel like an superstar. It is brilliant.

"The rugby is difficult, games are tough, but on the whole I've enjoyed the start of it.

"After the Six Nations my family will come out, the little one will start school and the weather will get better."

Biggar's latest 13-point haul helped the French side defeat Bath in the Challenge Cup game which was delayed a day and switched venues to Gloucester because of the weather.

"We just got on with," said Biggar.

"It was far from ideal for both sides but it would have been an easy excuse for us to have made by blaming it on the travel and disruption."

Biggar has been having French lessons three times a week with the same tutor that guided England World Cup winner Jonny Wilkinson.

And he has even had the ability to conduct an interview in French with the Toulon social media team after the Bath victory, just two months into his new surroundings.

"It's very much speaking in sentences in French at the moment as opposed to really communicating and putting your full stamp on things," added Biggar.

"I am hoping that will come in the weeks and months to come."