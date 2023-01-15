Close menu

Eddie Jones: Ex-England boss appointed Australia head coach as Dave Rennie sacked

By Chris JonesBBC rugby union correspondent

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Eddie Jones shakes hands with Marcus Smith while England head coach
Eddie Jones was England head coach for seven years

Former England boss Eddie Jones has been appointed Australia head coach, replacing the sacked Dave Rennie.

Jones, who previously coached the Wallabies from 2001 to 2005, has signed a five-year deal through to 2027.

The 62-year-old was dismissed by England in December after seven years in the role.

He will start with Australia at the end of January, with his contract covering two World Cups and the British and Irish Lions tour in 2025.

"It is a wonderful opportunity for me to be able to come home to Australia and lead my nation to a Rugby World Cup," Jones said.

"It is going to be an immense period for Australian Rugby - as a proud Australian, it is a great honour to be able to come home and lead the national team during these years."

Jones started discussions with Rugby Australia shortly after his sacking by the Rugby Football Union, and told the BBC last month he had "one last big job in him."

However this had been expected to come about after the 2023 Rugby World Cup, so his appointment as Wallabies boss with immediate effect is a sensational development that will further shake up the international rugby landscape.

Rugby Australia's swoop for Jones caps a remarkable period, with England, Australia and Wales all making major regime change a matter of months out from the Rugby World Cup.

All three nations are on the same side of the draw at the tournament in France later this year, with Jones' Australia and Warren Gatland's Wales in the same pool, and a quarter-final meeting with England a distinct possibility.

As part of his role, Jones will also oversee the Australia women's team.

"It is a major coup for Australian rugby to have the best coach in the world return home to coach the iconic Wallabies and to oversee the Wallaroos program," added Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan.

"Eddie instinctively understands the Australian way of playing rugby - this represents an opportunity to secure a coach of immense expertise and experience at the biggest competitions, and we did not want to miss it."

Jones was appointed England boss in 2015 and won a Grand Slam in 2016 before reaching the World Cup final three years later, but he was dismissed in December following a poor run of form, with the side winning just five of 12 Test matches in 2022.

However his move to the Wallabies presents him with another opportunity to target the Webb Ellis trophy.

"The Wallabies squad is a really talented group of players with good depth," Jones added.

"If we can have everyone fit and healthy going into the World Cup this year, I am confident that we can go to France and break the 24-year drought of winning the Rugby World Cup."

Rennie, 59, took over from Michael Cheika as Australia head coach in 2020 but has been dismissed after picking up just five wins from 14 Tests in 2022.

  • Comment posted by flibb, at 23:13 15 Jan

    You just know it's already written in the stars. Eddie Jones' Australia are going to face Borthwick's England in the RWC. Should be a cracker!

    • Reply posted by Trentatre, at 23:20 15 Jan

      Trentatre replied:
      On current form (of both sides), that would have to be the group games.

  • Comment posted by joe, at 23:13 15 Jan

    Bold move, it was only about 7 months ago that he was being widely labelled as a traitor in his homeland! Five years is a sizeable contract too...

  • Comment posted by Jangulas, at 23:22 15 Jan

    All things aside EJ has lots of experience at WC level and he can improve Aus. No idea why RFU didn't put a non compete clause in? Honestly the way RFU runs Eng rugby never stops astounding me 🤦

    • Reply posted by flibb, at 23:24 15 Jan

      flibb replied:
      It could go down as the most ridiculous decision in professional rugby if Oz knock England out in the RWC. Whatever happens long term with Borthwick and EJ, to not see this coming - or to know it's a possibility but to still go through with sacking him - is just playing with fire.

  • Comment posted by gezus13, at 23:11 15 Jan

    Gotta laugh, go well Eddie!

  • Comment posted by Trentatre, at 23:19 15 Jan

    Not a huge surprise and I wish him well.

    I hope he has a little snark for those Aussie 'fans' who called him a "traitor".

    • Reply posted by flibb, at 23:40 15 Jan

      flibb replied:
      Maybe their message got through to him?

  • Comment posted by Paddytheclaw, at 23:13 15 Jan

    I hope he does well, will make for a better World Cup

  • Comment posted by longhorsetoon, at 23:19 15 Jan

    He will improve Australia in the sort to medium term. That’s what he does

    • Reply posted by flibb, at 23:33 15 Jan

      flibb replied:
      I wouldn't be surprised if he has a long term job there tbh. If he can avoid falling out with some of the suits in what is a mediocre union, he could easily be the head honcho who brings in young coaching and playing talent and stops the cycle of coaches coming in and leaving fairly quickly that Australia have been on since Robbie Deans left (with the exception of Cheika, who did similarly).

  • Comment posted by Ali, at 23:21 15 Jan

    Insane decision. I really hope Scotland have a chance at landing Rennie. He's an incredibly good coach.

    • Reply posted by flibb, at 23:31 15 Jan

      flibb replied:
      Not sure about incredibly good, that's a bit over the top. He couldn't build consistency in that Oz team but had developed a decent back to basics ethos by the looks of things. In particular he seemed to unearth some underrated grit in Neville and Philips after years of underperforming 'stars' in the boilerhouse like Coleman. EJ will only add to that, Australia will become tough again.

  • Comment posted by PWL, at 23:26 15 Jan

    No big surprise: it had been a rumour bandied around the rugby media. I had thought that Australia would be a good outside bet for WC, but the odds might have shortened now.

    • Reply posted by flibb, at 23:29 15 Jan

      flibb replied:
      I'm not sure there is a good "outside bet" when it comes to rugby given how much of a closed club it is (only 4 different RWC winners, and 5 teams have reached the final). I'd say their likelihood of winning is about as good as Ireland's - which is to say not great, but who knows!?

  • Comment posted by TheNightmanCometh, at 23:24 15 Jan

    Well I wasn't expecting that.

  • Comment posted by Boothy, at 23:09 15 Jan

    Well that's England getting knocked out by Australia in the quarter final then, karma for the RFU's incompetence.

    • Reply posted by Thescribe, at 23:56 15 Jan

      Thescribe replied:
      🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by Niggle13, at 23:25 15 Jan

    He should have gone there in 2019 and saved everyone a lot of heartache

  • Comment posted by RugbyFan, at 23:22 15 Jan

    Dave Rennie - The next Wales head coach.

    • Reply posted by flibb, at 23:25 15 Jan

      flibb replied:
      Doubt it. Scotland, French or Japanese club, or maybe back to Super Rugby. If he wants a job at one of the Welsh regions they'd snap him up but that would be a step down from where he's been. Good man, good coach, just not quite top drawer.

  • Comment posted by Rugby2003, at 23:47 15 Jan

    That's better, a Australian head coach managing the Australian national team 👍
    And two Englishman coaching the English national team, excellent outcome.
    Good luck to Borthwick and Jones.👍

    • Reply posted by neilkd21, today at 00:04

      neilkd21 replied:
      You voted for Brexit didn't you.

  • Comment posted by Stueyg, at 23:15 15 Jan

    Excellent news. He can ruin them too now.

  • Comment posted by Paned o de, at 23:15 15 Jan

    Wales v Australia RWC 2023
    Gatland and Jones again

    If he keeps his job, he'll be coaching Oz vs the Lions!

    • Reply posted by flibb, at 23:21 15 Jan

      flibb replied:
      If Wales had roped in Big Steve Hansen we could have had a repeat of 2003. Clive Woodward might find himself some actual rugby-related employment in that case as well!

  • Comment posted by Lord Hill, at 23:35 15 Jan

    There will be some delicious revenge for EJ if he can get an Aussie team to dump England out of the World Cup.

  • Comment posted by BMan, at 23:35 15 Jan

    So he gets large payout by England only to walk straight into the Australia job. Anyone else get the feeling that come quarter or semi final this decision by the RFU could get a whole lot costlier.

    • Reply posted by flibb, at 23:37 15 Jan

      flibb replied:
      I think just about everyone who didn't have a chip about EJ thought exactly this the moment they heard he'd been sacked. It's a decision that is built up to be a stinker. He could have won England a RWC and gone sailing off, replaced by Borthwick for 2024 onwards. Now...we'll see what happens.

  • Comment posted by SweetDreamer, at 23:31 15 Jan

    HIA is urgently required by the Australian Rugby Football Union.

    • Reply posted by Trentatre, today at 00:15

      Trentatre replied:
      LOL

  • Comment posted by stu, at 23:21 15 Jan

    Might be wrong, but if it’s a five year contract, why does it expire in 4 years time?

    • Reply posted by Ali, at 23:24 15 Jan

      Ali replied:
      It's up until the end of the next RWC isn't it, which is why it's just less than 5 full years

