England Six Nations squad: Billy Vunipola, Jonny May & Jack Nowell left out by Steve Borthwick

By Chris JonesBBC rugby union correspondent at Twickenham

Left to right: Billy Vunipola, Jonny May and Jack Nowell
Billy Vunipola (left), Jonny May (centre) and Jack Nowell (right) have played 180 Tests between them for England
2023 Six Nations
Dates: 4 February-18 March
Coverage: Selected matches on BBC TV and BBC iPlayer with live text commentary and BBC Radio 5 Live commentary on every match.

Number eight Billy Vunipola has been left out of new head coach Steve Borthwick's 36-man England squad for the Six Nations.

Other high-profile omissions include experienced wings Jonny May and Jack Nowell.

Meanwhile Borthwick has recalled 95-cap veteran prop Dan Cole, 35, who last played for England in the 2019 Rugby World Cup final.

Northampton fly-half Fin Smith is one of five uncapped players in the squad.

London Irish wing Ollie Hassell-Collins, Gloucester hooker George McGuigan, and Harlequins pair Cadan Murley and Jack Walker are the four other new caps.

"This is an exciting squad, with a blend of Six Nations experience and young talent, and includes players who are in excellent form in the Premiership," Borthwick said.

England Six Nations squad

Forwards: Ollie Chessum, Dan Cole, Ben Curry, Alex Dombrandt, Ben Earl, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Joe Heyes, Jonny Hill, Nick Isiekwe, Maro Itoje, Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam, George McGuigan, Bevan Rodd, Sam Simmonds, Kyle Sinckler, Mako Vunipola, Jack Walker, Jack Willis.

Backs: Elliot Daly, Owen Farrell, Tommy Freeman, Ollie Hassell-Collins, Dan Kelly, Max Malins, Joe Marchant, Alex Mitchell, Cadan Murley, Henry Slade, Fin Smith, Marcus Smith, Freddie Steward, Manu Tuilagi, Jack van Poortvliet, Ben Youngs.

Borthwick, who was appointed on 19 December after Eddie Jones was sacked following a run of five wins in 12 Tests in 2022, added: "We are all looking forward to the challenges of the Six Nations and we will approach this great tournament with a spirit of courage and total commitment.

"I know the players can't wait to get back to Twickenham and give our fans a performance they can be proud of.

"The hard work for the Scotland game starts now."

Borthwick confirmed Owen Farrell will be England's captain for the tournament, with Ellis Genge and Courtney Lawes, who returns to the squad after injury, named as vice-captains.

The former Leicester head coach also says he has been told unequivocally by the RFU's legal department that Farrell will be available for England's opener against Scotland, despite the controversy over the terms of his suspension for making contact with Gloucester forward Jack Clement's head.

Forwards Ben Curry, Alex Dombrandt and Nick Isiekwe all return to the England fold, as do backs Elliot Daly, Dan Kelly, Max Malins and Joe Marchant.

England start their campaign against Scotland at Twickenham on 4 February, before hosting Italy on 12 February.

A trip to Wales follows on 25 February, before a home game against 2022 champions France on 11 March. They then finish in Dublin against Ireland on 18 March.

The Six Nations precedes the World Cup, which starts in France on 8 September.

  • Comment posted by enoughisenough, today at 10:47

    as a welshman so not biased. I don't think Vuniplola has been effective for years. you have much better 8's. Hes one dimensional and if you can physically match him, he has nothing else to his game.

    • Reply posted by GiveUsOurDailyHYS, today at 11:01

      GiveUsOurDailyHYS replied:
      I think the game has moved on. You need to be an all rounder.

  • Comment posted by Semper Veritas, today at 10:49

    Jack Nowell has been a good servant to England but quite clearly his best days are well behind him.

    A no brainer to get Elliot Daly back in. He has been in fantastic form for Saracens all season, crowned with a hat trick against Lyon on Saturday.

    • Reply posted by baynham91, today at 11:13

      baynham91 replied:
      Amazing to see someone that actually watches club rugby games comment on this squad.

  • Comment posted by Grumpybear, today at 10:48

    Surprised that David Ribbans isn't included, he played well in the Autumn internationals.

    • Reply posted by jonzo15a, today at 11:07

      jonzo15a replied:
      Yeah or Tizard - missed a trick there

  • Comment posted by Dr_John - not a Doctor of medicine, today at 10:45

    Looks a reasonable squad, although I wonder what Rapava-Ruskin has to do to get a cap. He has been the best loosehead in the premiership by a mile this season.

  • Comment posted by jonesey682, today at 10:57

    Very weak squad in the centres. Poor decision to overlook Ollie Lawrence. There is nothing more we can learn about Daly and Marchant, Tuilagi is out of form and Dan Kelly..??? Really?
    How well does big Val from Gloucester have to play to get picked?? Much better than Mako currently.

    • Reply posted by andy murphy, today at 11:03

      andy murphy replied:
      Perhaps it's wise to not pick someone that Owen Farrell won't pass to ?

  • Comment posted by barry_toon, today at 10:48

    great, alphabetically ordered, so we now exactly where their names appear in the alphabet, rather than positionally ordered, so that we have some context to the selection.

  • Comment posted by MrBounce, today at 10:47

    What do Ollie Lawrence and Ted Hill need to do???

    • Reply posted by nigelg, today at 10:50

      nigelg replied:
      Move to saracens or harlequins.

  • Comment posted by Dukey, today at 10:46

    Billy has had a poor run of form, looks lacking in mobility and technical skills, a good call I think

  • Comment posted by Paula, today at 10:59

    Dan Cole is a good call to toughen up the scrum, but not sure why Mako is still there.

    • Reply posted by Trytastic, today at 11:05

      Trytastic replied:
      Fully agree, he should have asked Marler to come back, he demolished the Racing Scrum yesterday

  • Comment posted by R14ARAVIS, today at 11:05

    No Ruskin is a total joke. It seems most think he’s the best loose head around by a mile except Borthwick. Surprised no Lawrence or Underhill

  • Comment posted by BeardedRainbow24, today at 10:50

    Said it all along that if the fans wanted Jones to go in order to get a completely revamped squad, they’d be disappointed… backs looking strong but are the ageing Dan Cole and Mako Vunipola really the best options we have in the prop department?

    • Reply posted by the_chosen_family, today at 10:57

      the_chosen_family replied:
      I don’t think Cole’s there for that reason
      I think he’s there for on pitch experience and, off pitch coaching to the lead up to the WC.

  • Comment posted by perfidiousalbion, today at 10:50

    Don’t think Manu is a player you can build your back line around anymore. Likewise Ben Youngs has had his day but I guess this is about continuity pre-world cup. Not a fan of Hill and Isiekwe always promises much but….,Why is Simmonds still there if off to France ( back row cover I guess) and I would still find room for Underhill. Glad Ben Curry has got his chance

    • Reply posted by Allanon, today at 10:54

      Allanon replied:
      Simmonds leaves after RWC so entitled to be there

  • Comment posted by Tom, today at 10:48

    No Val RR? No Pearson? No Davison?

  • Comment posted by AOK, today at 11:04

    Really surprised Tom Pearson isnt in the squad

  • Comment posted by TheLastKingOfEngland, today at 10:48

    Dan Cole? Really?

    • Reply posted by Allanon, today at 10:49

      Allanon replied:
      Currently leading Prop stat wise in the Premiership

  • Comment posted by High Ball, today at 10:45

    I think he could have been forgiven for being a bit braver still. Sack off a few more of the old guard and build something really exciting.

    • Reply posted by darkarts, today at 10:56

      darkarts replied:
      This is Steve Borthwick we're talking about... exciting rugby is not exactly his forte.

  • Comment posted by longhorsetoon, today at 10:52

    Disappointed no Davison or Blamire. Pleased to see Chessum included he was by far the best of a poor Leicester team at Falcons recently

  • Comment posted by The Academy, today at 10:50

    Personally I'd say T.Hill, Lawrence, Quirke and Ribbans are the bigger surprises in not making the squad. We could have a very exciting match day squad for Scotland, but there are enough hangovers from Jones in Youngs, Vunipola, Malins, Daly that I'm a little nervious.

    • Reply posted by Tiptext, today at 10:53

      Tiptext replied:
      Tend to agree however need to see if players like Malins can thrive under a new coach who hopefully allows them to play their game more and work to their strengths.

  • Comment posted by Praxisman, today at 11:05

    Very disappointing that there are not several of the new faces that were expected by many pundits. Not inspired at all-more of the same.

  • Comment posted by Dezza, today at 10:53

    One of the benefits of a being new to the job is that Borthwick doesn't come with any misplaced loyalty to players who haven't let him down in the past. He has the luxury of being able to select players on their current form.

