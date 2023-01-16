Close menu

Owen Farrell: England coach Steve Borthwick stresses captain's important contribution

By Chris JonesBBC rugby union correspondent

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Owen Farrell and Steve Borthwick playing for Saracens
Owen Farrell and Steve Borthwick played together at Premiership club Saracens

England head coach Steve Borthwick says it is important to recognise how special Owen Farrell is after naming him as captain for the Six Nations.

Ellis Genge and Courtney Lawes have been selected as vice-captains.

But despite the scrutiny on Farrell, who is currently banned for a high tackle, Borthwick has no doubt he remains the right man to lead the team.

"It's important to recognise everything Owen does, and has done, for English rugby," Borthwick said.

He added on the Rugby Union Weekly podcast: "The first senior game of rugby I saw him in was at Saracens, a pre-season game when he on the bench at 17 years old.

"He was desperate to get on and play and help his team. I sensed from that moment this guy is special.

"Right now he is unable to play and that is gutting for him.

"He understands why that is the case but anybody who knows Owen knows he will work his socks off to get it right.

"So whether that is goal-kicking, tackling or leadership, he will work his socks off to get things right."

'As far as I'm concerned Owen is available'

Farrell copped a four-match ban for his dangerous tackle against Gloucester, reduced to three games once he completes World Rugby's tackle technique course, and will return in time for England's Six Nations opener against Scotland at Twickenham on 4 February.

But the terms of Farrell's suspension are contentious, with the Rugby Football Union gaming the system by announcing they would have released Farrell back to Saracens for a Premiership match he would never have realistically played in.

"On Friday last week I was informed unequivocally by the RFU's legal department that he was available for the start of the Six Nations," Borthwick explained.

"From my point of view my job is to select and coach the players available to me.

"As far as I'm concerned Owen is available."

While Borthwick has distanced himself from the disciplinary process, he says the environment at England will improve the tackle technique of the whole squad.

"In [defence coach] Kev Sinfield we have the right man who is going to improve the tackle skills of all our players," Borthwick added.

"We want our players to go out there and fight and compete but also do it in a manner that is fair - we want 15 players on the pitch."

'I want players in form'

Meanwhile, Borthwick will be adopting a no-excuses culture as he seeks to turn England around after a poor autumn.

After an encouraging tour of Australia in the summer, Eddie Jones' side won just one game in four in November and looked bereft of tactical clarity.

Borthwick, appointed four weeks ago as Jones' successor, will have a fortnight with the players in camp before hosting a buoyant Scotland - who have won three of the last five Calcutta Cup encounters.

"I've been asked a lot of questions about time, and players who are injured," Borthwick continued.

"I don't want to talk about that. I am going to make the most of every minute.

"I want players that are playing well. And when you look at this squad you would say a lot of those players are playing really well in Premiership and European rugby.

"One thing is clear is we have got people competing to be in this squad, and people desperate to represent their country.

"That excitement and determination is there, and what we have to do is then harness that in the time we have, to be prepared.

"So when the players walk out of that tunnel in 19 days' time, [they are] feeling prepared against what I imagine is going to be a very confident Scotland team."

Comments

Join the conversation

37 comments

  • Comment posted by grg, today at 18:37

    Shocking decision

  • Comment posted by the gaffer, today at 18:37

    Important contribution?, I remember McGeechan describing him as one of his test match animals but in my opinion the only thing he brings is aggression, that wee angry face and shouting at his team mates, he has no great skill set for a fly half.
    He is a bang average kicker, an average passer and a poor tackler. Surely England have better 10s?

  • Comment posted by Bodie, today at 18:28

    important contribution from Farrell? You're pulling my leg. Dan Cole? God help England. This geriatric England team will win the 6Ns. Only because the French and Irish will be in hospital from the cracked ribs they'll suffer from laughing too much.

  • Comment posted by Rouba1x, today at 18:28

    He won’t be match fit when he plays Ecosse. Fin will run rings around him.

    • Reply posted by TARW, today at 18:37

      TARW replied:
      Farrell "now this is the way to tackle lads, even if you get caught and sanctioned it will only be a short ban your in the England squad after all"

  • Comment posted by PP007, today at 18:25

    We have to trust Borthwick and his staff, they would had long chats with the players before picking them. Let's see how Faz plays under him and then judge if it is the right decision. One thing we know regardless of his critics Faz is a true English man who always gives his all.

    • Reply posted by Bodie, today at 18:29

      Bodie replied:
      He gives his all all right - all his shoulder, that's the problem!

  • Comment posted by Ronin The North, today at 18:24

    Maybe with his enforced lay off, he can put the 4 weeks, sorry 3 weeks, thanks to RFU intervention, to good use, and get someone to teach him how to tackle.

    If Smith at 10 and Farrel at 12 didn't work for EJ why would it work for SB. Or, is Smith just consigned to back up 10, when he would possibly be first choice for the other 6N teams.......

    • Reply posted by Colonel Sanders, today at 18:31

      Colonel Sanders replied:
      ...he's got Nick Evans as attack coach. He knows MS inside out and if anyone can hatch a plan then he can. Should he fail, then it will be curtains. But this is assum9ing he selcts OF & MS together. OF could be fly half.

  • Comment posted by Tom, today at 18:22

    Lots of arm chair coaches ready to slate Farrell. Multiple high level coaches all speak highly of him , but what do they know? Yes he’s a 10 not a 12, but as a 10, he is a fantastic player for England.

    • Reply posted by doddie and pooti, today at 18:29

      doddie and pooti replied:
      Apparently Goes to bed early after a session tom

  • Comment posted by john, today at 18:19

    Borthwick has not been retired long enough to be effective international coach because he has such close relationships with too many former team mates which will cloud his judgement of the best players to pick ...Prime example is Dan Cole ,at 35 his best days are behind him.

    • Reply posted by doddie and pooti, today at 18:22

      doddie and pooti replied:
      And Danny grewcock..whose surname sums up your comment..

  • Comment posted by Rae, today at 18:15

    Afraid I can't agree with that statement, Farrell is no longer special. a great professional but slow and ponderous these days, and lacks true leadership when under pressure.

  • Comment posted by squeezemylemon, today at 18:11

    I've recently just come back from Sydney and was listening to a number of former players who all agreed that he is the one person Australia will fear, because of his mental toghness. 20 mins to go and if you need someone who will get you 3 points under pressure and not take a step back, it is him. He can still move to 12 with Smith coming on at 10, depending on the circumstances of the game.

    • Reply posted by RobboTheKitten, today at 18:20

      RobboTheKitten replied:
      Yes, he will get 3 points because he is the kicker! So what? So would lots of other kickers!

  • Comment posted by Simon J, today at 18:06

    Not "special" if you play him at 12!

    • Reply posted by Ronin The North, today at 18:17

      Ronin The North replied:
      Or 10.......

  • Comment posted by bionic boy, today at 18:06

    Be true to your word Steve and pick on form.

    • Reply posted by U172022112003, today at 18:09

      U172022112003 replied:
      So Farrell at 10 then?

  • Comment posted by AJMole123, today at 18:04

    Sounds like it's going to be same old same old to me

    How disappointing

  • Comment posted by RobboTheKitten, today at 18:04

    OF has a lot to offer but seems to be a sacred cow. He is playing well but in a Saracens team that is very strong. On the basis that as captain OF will play where he wants I can only assume Marcus Smith is no longer the future; only potential supersub at best. Also, funny how Eddy Jones is now persona non grata and Steve Borthwick is now the new messiah. Like all the other previous new messiahs.

    • Reply posted by Dez, today at 18:13

      Dez replied:
      Agree.

  • Comment posted by Chesse, today at 18:02

    Special doesn't necessarily mean good.

  • Comment posted by doddie and pooti, today at 17:57

    With Faz pulling the strings, Alex controlling the back line and Tinnerz smoking everything in sight the 6 nations is going to be exciting. We will be missing Tom in the back row and when need Kwame to hit form on the wing, but Alex Davrosbrant at number 8 will give some serious northern class. Roll on the pints and mickey pies at half time

  • Comment posted by Respect has to be earned, today at 17:55

    England must be pretty desperate to rely on 'no arms' as Captain. Borthwick has already went down in my estimation.

    England-5
    Wales-4
    Ireland-1
    Australia-1
    Scotland-0

    • Reply posted by U172022112003, today at 18:10

      U172022112003 replied:
      England went down in your estimation?!! They were already rock bottom from your posts!

  • Comment posted by Rob, today at 17:51

    Just pick one of him or Smith to start, but if starting Farrell, give Smith enough time off the bench, not just 8min...

    • Reply posted by Dez, today at 18:00

      Dez replied:
      Pick him, one dimensional and not enough time to kick. great.

