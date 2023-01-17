Close menu

Six Nations 2023: Ken Owens to captain Wales squad that includes four uncapped players

Ken Owens and Justin Tipuric
Ken Owens (L) and Justin Tipuric are long-time Wales colleagues

Scarlets hooker Ken Owens will captain Wales in the Six Nations, taking over from Justin Tipuric.

Coach Warren Gatland has brought in four uncapped players to his 37-man squad - Cardiff duo Teddy Williams and Mason Grady and Ospreys pair Rhys Davies and Keiran Williams.

Ospreys scrum-half Rhys Webb is back alongside Rhys Carre, Rhys Patchell, Aaron Wainwright and Owen Williams.

Wales begin the Six Nations campaign against Ireland on 4 February.

Wyn Jones, Dewi Lake, Liam Williams and Dan Biggar return to the squad having missed the Autumn Nations Series due to injury.

There is also a recall for Dragons prop Leon Brown while back row Ross Moriarty, prop Nicky Smith and hooker Ryan Elias, who has been carrying an Achilles injury, are among the notable absentees.

Captain conundrum

Owens, 36, has never previously led his country, but was given the nod after flanker Justin Tipuric led Wales through the autumn series, while Biggar had been in charge for the 2022 Six Nations and summer tour of South Africa.

"Ken's incredibly experienced and a passionate Welshman - it means a lot to him to play for Wales," said Gatland.

"He's also very popular with the players. He came back from injury and was absolutely outstanding during the autumn campaign.

"Probably, if you're picking a team at the moment he's the number one in that position. But he's going to have some competition with Dewi and Bradley as well which is going to be great."

New faces

Lock Williams, 22, only made his first regional start in Cardiff's Challenge Cup win over Newcastle last weekend.

He is the son of Wales and Cardiff back row Owain Williams, who died aged 56 in 2021, and nephew of Owain's brother Gareth, a Wales and British and Irish Lions back row who passed away aged 63 in 2018.

Powerful centre Grady, 20, has impressed in midfield.

Ospreys centre Williams has been prominent in his region's revival, while lock Rhys Davies was called up to the autumn internationals squad as injury cover. There are 14 Ospreys players named in the squad.

"It's probably a bigger squad than I'd normally name, but we want to have a good Six Nations and also look forward to the World Cup," added Gatland.

"We've some youngsters that have come in and then we've some older very experienced players that we need to manage.

"It's looking at the whole element for the squad and how we get the balance right, because that's definitely going to be a challenge over the next 10 months.

"There are some players that were unlucky they didn't' make the squad, so the message to them is keep working hard you're not out of the picture."

Gloucester wing Louis Rees-Zammit, Dragons prop Leon Brown and Cardiff front row Dillon Lewis have been included despite currently carrying injuries.

During Gatland's initial 12-year reign from 2007 to 2019, Wales won four Six Nations titles, three Grand Slams, reached two World Cup semi-finals and were briefly the world's number one team.

The New Zealander was tempted back after a miserable 2022 for the Welsh, which included home defeats against Italy and Georgia that spelt the end for compatriot Wayne Pivac.

Gatland has hired Alex King and Mike Forshaw as replacements for Stephen Jones and Gethin Jenkins in his backroom staff and also confirmed Jonathan Thomas in his set-up.

Former England fly-half King briefly held the attack coach role in 2017 and played under Gatland at Wasps.

Ex-Great Britain rugby league international Forshaw has been prised away from Premiership outfit Sale to be in charge the Wales defence.

Wales squad

Forwards: Rhys Carre (Cardiff), Wyn Jones (Scarlets), Gareth Thomas (Ospreys), Dewi Lake (Ospreys), Ken Owens (Scarlets, capt), Bradley Roberts (Dragon), Leon Brown (Dragons), Tomas Francis (Ospreys), Dillon Lewis (Cardiff), Adam Beard (Ospreys), Rhys Davies (Ospreys), Dafydd Jenkins (Exeter Chiefs), Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys), Teddy Williams (Cardiff), Taulupe Faletau (Cardiff), Jac Morgan (Ospreys), Tommy Reffell (Leicester Tigers), Justin Tipuric (Ospreys), Christ Tshiunza (Exeter Chiefs), Aaron Wainwright (Dragons).

Backs: Kieran Hardy (Scarlets), Rhys Webb (Ospreys), Tomos Williams (Cardiff), Dan Biggar (Toulon), Rhys Patchell (Scarlets), Owen Williams (Ospreys), Mason Grady (Cardiff), Joe Hawkins (Ospreys), George North (Ospreys), Nick Tompkins (Saracens), Keiran Williams (Ospreys), Josh Adams (Cardiff), Alex Cuthbert (Ospreys), Rio Dyer (Dragons), Leigh Halfpenny (Scarlets), Louis Rees-Zammit (Gloucester), Liam Williams (Cardiff).

  • Comment posted by kevjp, today at 13:21

    Don't agree with AWJ in the squad. He's just making up the numbers on the pitch these days. He's been superb in the past (as was Gareth Bale) but his time is up.

  • Comment posted by GiveUsOurDailyHYS, today at 13:18

    Surprised Moriarty isn’t in.

  • Comment posted by Graycito, today at 13:17

    One criticism of Pivac was that he wasn’t bringing in enough fresh faces and relying too heavily on the old guard.
    If that is a genuine concern and linked to the decline in Welsh performances, then it is hard to see how this squad addresses the issue. It is not fundamentally different to what Pivac was doing.

  • Comment posted by flex, today at 13:14

    Some interesting inclusions/exclusions.
    Teddy Williams? Only one start for Cardiff as far as I know. Brown and Lewis both injured, but the TH cupboard is pretty bare.
    Enough experience to get a tune out of this group for the 6N. But a lot of picks seem to be geared towards the WC.

  • Comment posted by norm, today at 13:13

    In Ken we trust

  • Comment posted by Cymru am byth, today at 13:12

    Great comments as always, well by most anyway.75 years of cheering on Wales and always surrounded by 3 million other selectors, long may it be like that. Give Gats his due most of his calls come good and I think top 3 is a good possibility, so good to get away from the negativity and inconsistency of Pivac so bring it on, proud to be Welsh !

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 13:09

    Well done Gatland on picking a solid forward as captain. Owens has served his time and deserves a chance. This is almost as big as the announcement that Ken Bruce is leaving the BBC.

  • Comment posted by k5, today at 13:06

    Regardless of who he’s picked we now need to get behind the team and have faith

  • Comment posted by billygoat, today at 13:06

    Captain cannonball. Well done Ken, what a Druid you were

  • Comment posted by S45, today at 13:05

    Sounds like a man with a plan which is a welcome change.

  • Comment posted by WPL, today at 13:03

    Osprey players & Leicester Tigers, please, look after one another at the weekend.
    (I see England aren’t the only nation picking players in the mid 30s)

    • Reply posted by flex, today at 13:16

      flex replied:
      Well the WC isn't too far away so age isn't as much of an issue as form.

  • Comment posted by Steve, today at 13:03

    Initial impressions are I like the squad.

    I think he's freshened things up, some new talented faces.

    A few players I would have selected/not selected but you'll always have that.

    On the whole it's close to what I would have gone with.

    Glad to see Wainwright back (was looking future star under Gats previously), & look forward to seeing if Hawkins, Grady, Williams get any game time at centre.

    • Reply posted by flex, today at 13:17

      flex replied:
      Wainwright not been the same player since Gatts left (injuries not helped) so hopefully he can get a tune out of him. Especially as Moriarty has been much better for the Dragons this year.

  • Comment posted by Gerallt, today at 13:00

    Been very impressed with the young centre at Scarlets Joe Roberts I think. At last some promising young midfielders putting their hands up. Going to be a cracking 6 nations if Italy can consolidate their improvement.

    • Reply posted by Lee Enfield, today at 13:14

      Lee Enfield replied:
      Perhaps your idea of a cracking six nations and mine differ. I don’t want to see Italy improve. I would love to see Wales run in some spectacular tries and win the championship but I’d be happy if they won all their games 3-0 and thus secured a grand slam.

  • Comment posted by Gareth, today at 12:57

    There've been some impressive performances in the regions since Christmas, I think many can feel a bit hard done by. That said on balance I think it's about right. I've never seen anything in Leon Brown to suggest he's international class though. Gone for youth options in the centre quite deliberately it seems. Happy enough. Shame Young's injured he's been outstanding.

    • Reply posted by Steve, today at 13:05

      Steve replied:
      Brown's a big carrier and his scrummaging improved year on year.

      He was superb off the bench in 2021, anchoring the scrum the year we won the 6N I don't think he gave a penalty away until the last game against France and something like his 15th scrum.

      Against Italy in the last 6N he had the Italian pack going backwards winning pen after pen.

      He's been unlucky with injuries holding him back.

  • Comment posted by ian, today at 12:57

    Right that's it, Wazza has over looked me again. I can exclusively say on this thread that I am announcing my retirement lol.

  • Comment posted by Jeff, today at 12:56

    Exciting squad 💪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿

  • Comment posted by Senor Innocent, today at 12:56

    i thought it'd be jones, but frankly i don't give a damn

  • Comment posted by Dean, today at 12:54

    Wainwright is a shocker, Gatland picking him based on form from 4 years ago! Gatland won't do what Pivac did, which was picking players for fun and handing out caps, obviously unsure of his players or his strategy. Gatland will revert to playing simple, no nonsense, kick and chase, defence based rugby that won him so many championships. Boring, but successful.....

    • Reply posted by Lee Enfield, today at 13:15

      Lee Enfield replied:
      So long as it’s successful that’s all that matters

  • Comment posted by BeachBoy66, today at 12:53

    Glad to see Owen Williams get a crack. He's really steadied the ship at the Ospreys and with Anscombe injured, he's definitely my first choice after Biggar.

    • Reply posted by kevjp, today at 13:18

      kevjp replied:
      you mean he's you're second choice as Biggar is first choice.

  • Comment posted by kraken, today at 12:53

    Carre has been accused of not being fit enough. A couple of weeks under Gatland he will no doubt be lot fitter. Good luck to the squad

    • Reply posted by Dean, today at 12:56

      Dean replied:
      I'll take unfit but effective over fit and ineffective......

