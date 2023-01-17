Will Rowlands and Cory Hill were both part of Wales' 2020 Autumn Nations Cup squad

Wales coach Warren Gatland says he wants Will Rowlands and Cory Hill to be available for the 2023 World Cup.

Both could be ineligible with Rowlands leaving Dragons for Racing 92 next season and Hill playing in Japan.

Wales do not select players with fewer than 60 caps who play outside the country, but that policy is under review.

"You'd like to have the best players available to you for selection for a World Cup," Gatland said.

The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) and four regions are currently negotiating a new financial settlement for professional rugby in Wales.

The 60-cap rule is intertwined with that process and any decision on this could affect the careers of Rowlands, Hill and fellow Wales second row Jake Ball, who also plays in Japan, with the trio all under the 60 international caps threshold.

"There is a lot of things at the moment in terms of things happening that are kind of out of my control," Gatland told the Scrum V podcast.

"It's been a challenge with the union and regions trying to sort out a deal and I kind of feel at the moment that it's almost like a reset.

"They're almost like 'let's rip up the template and start again'. Do we need a salary cap that lines up with what happens over the bridge in England so we're all on a similar footing?

"Is the 60-cap rule fit for purpose at the moment? You know I find it disappointing not to have someone like Will Rowlands or potentially those other two available for us, which potentially harms Wales' opportunity to perform well in a World Cup."

No formal agreement has been signed with players out of contract at the end of the season therefore unable to agree new deals. Gatland says he expects more players to follow Rowlands and leave Wales.

"It must have been hard on some of the players and I don't think they're the last to leave," added Gatland.

"I think we're going to lose some more players before the end of the season because there's a challenge for the regions in terms of being able to offer financial contracts that are reasonable enough, they're under financial pressure and I understand that.

"It would be disappointing if players do leave Wales in the next six months or so and decide to go somewhere else because that's the security they have.

"At the moment they don't have any security because they've got nothing on the table.

"Then it would be disappointing if they don't have the opportunity to potentially represent Wales in a World Cup."

Gatland says there is talk of Hill returning from Japan, while Rowlands will miss the Six Nations because of a shoulder injury.

"There's been chat about Cory potentially coming back, some of the other coaches have been watching his performances in Japan," added Gatland.

"Probably for us the big one is Will Rowlands.

"We'd like to see him get back and fit. It took him a little bit of time having come from Wasps to find the speed of international rugby and then he started to play some outstanding rugby.

"He is regarded as having some great leadership skills so I'd love him to be available for the World Cup later in the year."