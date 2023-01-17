Close menu

Six Nations: Scotland include McConnochie, Healy, Henderson & McDowall in squad

Ben Healy, Cameron Henderson, Ruaridh McConnochie and Stafford McDowall
Ben Healy, Cameron Henderson, Ruaridh McConnochie and Stafford McDowall are the uncapped quartet in Scotland's Six Nations squad

Former England wing Ruaridh McConnochie is one of four uncapped players named in Scotland's Six Nations squad.

Bath's McConnochie, 31, appeared at the last World Cup, but earned the second of his two England caps three years ago so is eligible to switch nationalities.

Leicester Tigers lock Cameron Henderson, Munster fly-half Ben Healy, and Glasgow Warriors centre Stafford McDowall could also make Test debuts.

Healy, who is to join Edinburgh, has represented Ireland at under-20 level.

However, he qualifies for Scotland through his grandparents and is called up in the absence of the injured Adam Hastings.

Zander Fagerson, Fraser Brown and Hamish Watson are included despite fitness concerns, but Darcy Graham and Scott Cummings have not made it because of injuries.

Huw Jones and Sean Maitland are recalled to a squad captained by Jamie Ritchie.

Gregor Townsend's Scotland start against England at Twickenham on 4 February before hosting Wales seven days later.

A trip to France follows on 26 February, before Ireland and Italy come to Edinburgh on 12 and 19 March respectively.

Scotland squad

Forwards: Ewan Ashman (Sale), Josh Bayliss (Bath), Simon Berghan, Jamie Bhatti, Fraser Brown (all Glasgow), Dave Cherry (Edinburgh), Andy Christie (Saracens), Luke Crosbie (Edinburgh), Jack Dempsey, Matt Fagerson, Zander Fagerson (all Glasgow), Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh), Jonny Gray (Exeter), Richie Gray (Glasgow), Cameron Henderson (Leicester), WP Nel, Jamie Ritchie, Pierre Schoeman (all Edinburgh), Javan Sebastian (Scarlets), Sam Skinner (Edinburgh), Rory Sutherland (Ulster), George Turner (Glasgow), Hamish Watson (Edinburgh)

Backs: Chris Harris (Gloucester), Ben Healy (Munster), Stuart Hogg (Exeter), George Horne, Huw Jones (both Glasgow), Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh), Sean Maitland (Saracens), Ruaridh McConnochie (Bath) Stafford McDowell, Ali Price (both Glasgow), Cameron Redpath (Bath), Finn Russell (Racing 92), Ollie Smith, Kyle Steyn, Sione Tuipulotu (all Glasgow), Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh), Ben White (London Irish)

  • Comment posted by Android2016, today at 13:34

    Great to see Huw Jones back in the squad!

    • Reply posted by ErnieBernie, today at 13:47

      ErnieBernie replied:
      Agreed. He played brilliantly for Harlequins last season and has had several strong performances for the Warriors in recent weeks.

  • Comment posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 14:11

    Not a fan of tier 1 players switching teams, feels very wrong and not what the change was intended for!

    • Reply posted by Will, today at 14:22

      Will replied:
      It's literally what the change was intended for.
      Yes the Pacific Island nations claiming players who have one cap for New Zealand is going to be more common but Scotland have the smallest player pool in the Six Nations.

  • Comment posted by Wibble, today at 13:38

    "Former England wing Ruaridh McConnochie is one of four uncapped players "

    If he's a former England player, he isn't uncapped.

  • Comment posted by SriMal, today at 14:09

    Why no Mark Bennett?Playing well for Edinburgh

  • Comment posted by Dangerous Dave, today at 14:01

    What must Rory Hutchinson do to get a look in for the Scottish squad.

    • Reply posted by Gooney, today at 14:21

      Gooney replied:
      Threaten to play for England within the 3 year period of his last Scotland cap :)

  • Comment posted by Queso Grande, today at 13:57

    Darcy Graham will be a big loss

  • Comment posted by Nona Macres, today at 13:50

    Utterly lazy journalism again. English and Welsh teams are in position order, yet whoever wrote this couldn’t be bothered to do the same

    • Reply posted by The Academy, today at 13:57

  • Comment posted by carol brown, today at 13:44

    International rugby is just becoming more like club rugby. I get the fact that those with a mixed heritage have more than one identity, but Ruaridh McConnochie has played for England.
    He can’t just switch here and there! Or else what’s the point in nationality?

    • Reply posted by Scotland Rugby 123, today at 13:48

      Scotland Rugby 123 replied:
      I get what you mean but personally don't have a problem with it. As you said identities are fluid and overlapping, so it's possible to feel both English and Scottish. If you go back to the 90s and earlier there are a lot of examples of players playing for multiple countries so it's not a new thing

  • Comment posted by Midas_child, today at 13:44

    I'm pretty sure Ben Healy qualifies through his mother not his grandparents?

    • Reply posted by JimmyC, today at 14:02

      JimmyC replied:
      No, it’s grandparents

  • Comment posted by Graeme, today at 13:36

    The only surprise is seeing Maitland back, but he's never stopped performing at a high level with Saracens. Healy coming into the squad surely now ends Kinghorn being a 10 and becoming a utility back substitute. This really is a massive 6N's for Scotland ahead of the WC, need to show full 80minute performances across the tournament to show they are capable of getting in the quarters in France.

    • Reply posted by Midas_child, today at 13:44

      Midas_child replied:
      Don't think anyone ever had Kinghorn as our first choice 10, but he needed some experience there atinternational level if to offer the cover from the bench as that utility player.

  • Comment posted by vanPietro, today at 14:24

    The trouble is GT is still there !

  • Comment posted by Sussexfox, today at 13:55

    As predicted the eligibility law changes supposedly brought in to help the Pacific islanders being ruthlessly exploited by T1 nations and individuals who fancy hopping from nation to nation

  • Comment posted by Brawbaw, today at 13:52

    Interesting that Mcconachie has used the 3 year rule to switch across don’t think anyone foresaw that. Staggered that Magnus Bradbury has been omitted - i’d prefer him in the squad over Jack Dempsey.

    • Reply posted by AM1234, today at 14:11

      AM1234 replied:
      Dempsey is quality!

  • Comment posted by Respect has to be earned, today at 13:47

    I see no point in debating who is in and who is out but we will miss those out injured but time for others to step up to the plate. This 6N's, in particular, is massive for all teams. There are only two games in which I can forecast the winners-Ireland and France v Italy. The rest of the games-who knows.

  • Comment posted by DRHS, today at 13:46

    No Hutchinson or Dingwall. Building for the future with a wing who’ll be 35 by the World Cup? Tombola in full effect.

    • Reply posted by Scotland Rugby 123, today at 13:50

      Scotland Rugby 123 replied:
      Would have been nice to see Dingwall but there's been no indication yet that he's not looking for an England cap. You'd certainly think that Hutchinson deserves to be there over McDowell though even if he is playing quite well for Glasgow

  • Comment posted by Scotland Rugby 123, today at 13:43

    Decent squad, Maitland and McConnochie both provide some much-needed depth at wing with injuries to Graham and Duhan. Shame we missed out on Fin Smith but Ben Healy is a useful player and should allow Kinghorn to be more of a utility back. Hopefully Scotland show some more ambition in attack and pick two of Reppath, Huw Jones and Tuipolotu, as think we've looked a bit limited with Harris recently

    • Reply posted by Paynes, today at 14:21

      Paynes replied:
      You haven't missed out on Fin Smith until we cap him. Even then he might fall out of favour for 3 years like Ruaridh. He is very young.

  • Comment posted by 07015678, today at 13:35

    Standard sloppy reporting of Scottish rugby by the BBC. Forwards listed as backs and visa versa.

    • Reply posted by Noname, today at 13:45

      Noname replied:
      True. It's generally a good idea to check your own post for errors (e.g. visa) before criticising others for being sloppy, though.

  • Comment posted by Tim S, today at 13:35

    I think you have the backs and forwards header wrong

    • Reply posted by Nona Macres, today at 13:42

      Nona Macres replied:
      Either that or Townsends really lost it.

  • Comment posted by Rockcliffe, today at 14:18

    Just happy the 6 Nations is on the Horizon!

  • Comment posted by magnus, today at 13:57

    Is a 31 year old England cast off really the future of our squad? Hope he does well and all, but if he rejected us once before, why take him now?

    • Reply posted by JimmyC, today at 14:04

      JimmyC replied:
      … and Munster’s 3rd choice number 10

