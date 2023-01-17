Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Warren Gatland appointed Rob Howley as part of his 2013 and 2017 British and Irish Lions coaching teams

Warren Gatland says he wanted to work again with Robert Howley, but the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) blocked the move.

Howley was a candidate to coach Wales' backs under Gatland with his ex-Wasps team-mate Alex King eventually named to replace Stephen Jones.

"I would have loved to have Rob," said Gatland.

"I've got a huge amount of respect for Rob as a rugby coach. I suppose the information given to me was the timing wasn't right."

Howley's 11-year tenure as Wales backs coach came to an abrupt end just six days before Wales' opening game of the 2019 World Cup because of a breach of betting rules.

On that occasion Jones took over as backs coach as Wales reached the semi-finals and finished fourth.

Gatland's first reign as Wales boss ended as they exited the last World Cup.

The New Zealander was keen for Howley to return as he looks forward to the 2023 Six Nations and the next World Cup in France in September.

Howley was subsequently banned from the sport for 18 months, nine of them suspended, and later apologised for his betting "demons".

"A lot of that stuff about Rob has been fairly well documented," added Gatland.

"You'd like to think that if anyone was going to be forgiving it would be the Welsh forgiving their own.

"It's been over three years now, but that's not the case at the moment."

Howley is now Canada assistant coach. His association with Gatland began when he joined the coach's successful Wasps side from Cardiff as a scrum-half in 2002.

Six years later the former Bridgend player joined the national coaching set-up during Gatland's first Wales coaching reign and savoured the first Six Nations Grand Slam that year.

Two more Grand Slams followed under Gatland, in 2012 and 2019.

Howley was in charge while Gatland was on one of three British and Irish Lions sabbaticals, in 2013, with the Welshman guiding Wales to the Six Nations title that campaign, sealed with a 30-3 drubbing of England in Cardiff.

After his ban ended, Howley became assistant coach to Canada boss Kingsley Jones, a fellow former Wales captain, in September 2020.

In May 2021, ahead of coaching Canada against Wales in Cardiff that summer, Howley talked of "being able to smile again" after his ban.

"I have a huge amount of love and respect for him and worked closely with him," added Gatland.

"I'm sure that given the opportunity I'll get the chance to work with him again in the future.

"Hopefully Rob will continue to be involved in rugby. He's been involved with Canada and had the backing of World Rugby who have been funding that position, which is a real positive.

"I'd just like to see him involved at the highest possible level again in the future."

Gatland insisted he was happy with the appointment of King, who was Wales' backs coach for a short spell in 2017.

"I'm extremely lucky with Alex coming on board," added Gatland.

"I've worked with him before and I think hopefully he'll fit in seamlessly to the backs role as a coach and he'll add a lot."

Eddie Jones guided England to the 2019 World Cup final before losing his job in December 2022

Gatland is on a World Cup collision course with Eddie Jones after the former England coach was appointed the new Australia boss this week, in place of Dave Rennie.

Wales face the Wallabies at the 2023 World Cup, on 24 September in Lyon.

"I got a bit of a surprise and I'm looking forward to that," added Gatland.

"I'm sure he'll bring his own unique style into that Australian role.

"It was quite a shock they removed Dave Rennie so quickly and appointed Eddie.

"They feel he can come in and do a job.

"England have been pretty successful against Australia over recent years since Eddie has been involved and coaching England. It's definitely something to look forward to."