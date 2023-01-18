Juan Martin Gonzalez's try in August helped the Pumas beat the All Blacks for the first time in New Zealand

Argentina forward Juan Martin Gonzalez has signed a contract extension with London Irish.

The 22-year-old back-row moved to the Premiership club in October 2021 and has gone on to play 18 times.

He scored four tries for Argentina in last year's Rugby Championship, including the Pumas' only try when they historically beat New Zealand 25-18 in Christchurch in August.

He also helped Argentina beat England at Twickenham in November.

Irish have not disclosed how long Gonzalez's contract extension is for.

"Juan has been a fantastic contributor to the side in his year with us, making the journey from Argentina to London is no mean feat but he has adapted extremely well," London Irish director of rugby Declan Kidney told the club website. external-link

"He has helped shape our team and is a brilliant talent, this new contract is just reward for what he has brought to London Irish so far and also an endorsement of what we believe he can do in the green jersey going forward."