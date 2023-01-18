Edinburgh and Glasgow go into their final round of group games this weekend already qualified for the last 16 of their respective European competitions.

Both sides have enjoyed successful campaigns to date but having a home tie in the next round would clearly help them in their bid to reach the quarter-finals.

This is what Edinburgh must do to ensure they have a home game in the last 16 of the Champions Cup and Glasgow's task in the Challenge Cup.

Champions Cup scenario for Edinburgh

Mike Blair's men sit fifth in Pool A with 11 points after winning two of their three matches.

Having lost narrowly at Saracens in their opener, they bounced back with convincing home-and-away wins against Castres.

Their 34-21 victory in France last Saturday was enough to ensure they will finish in the top eight of their 12-team section and progress to the last 16.

The four highest-placed teams in each pool are guaranteed a home match in the round of 16 and in the quarter-final if they get there, so Edinburgh have plenty to play for when they welcome Saracens to Dam Health Stadium on Sunday.

A bonus-point victory will ensure they move above third-placed Sarries and finish in the top four and a standard four-point victory would also be enough if they prevent their opponents collecting a losing bonus point.

A bonus-point defeat for Edinburgh would give them a slim hope of moving above fourth-placed Exeter, although that unlikely scenario would be reliant on the Chiefs losing and failing to collect a bonus point at home to Castres.

Glasgow's Challenge Cup story

Franco Smith's in-form side sit fifth in Pool A as one of five teams to have won all three of their matches.

They started with a narrow 22-19 win at Bath in December then enjoyed bonus-point victories at home and away to Perpignan.

The four top teams in each pool are guaranteed a home match in the round of 16 and in the quarter-final should they progress to the last eight.

Glasgow need a handsome victory at home to Bath on Friday to secure that scenario.

The Warriors have to find a way to pick up one more point than at least one of the four sides currently above them in the section - a tall order given each of the top-four face teams that have lost all of their matches so far.