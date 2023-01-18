Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Dwayn Peel (right) says Ken Owens (left) is a leader for Scarlets even though Jonathan Davies is the region's captain

Dwayne Peel believes Ken Owens has earned his chance to captain Wales after admitting he wondered whether the hooker would return to his best after long-term injury.

Owens, 36, was this week named Wales skipper for the 2023 Six Nations, taking over from Justin Tipuric.

The veteran Scarlets player has never previously led his country.

"What he's done for this region and for Wales, I think he fully deserves it," said Scarlets head coach Peel.

"I didn't know he'd never been captain before for Wales.

"[I am] delighted for him. I use the word legend, Scarlets legend, but he definitely would be right up there in terms of people who have represented the Scarlets."

Owens himself admitted after being recalled to the Wales squad for last year's autumn internationals that he had doubts over whether he would return from a serious back problem.

The British and Irish Lion was sidelined for almost a year before making his comeback appearance in a Carmarthen Quins shirt last September.

He then played three times for Scarlets before being recalled by then Wales coach Wayne Pivac.

Peel says Owens' run-out for Quins in the Welsh Premiership was a key part of his return to the highest level of the sport.

"Him having those knocks and taking a few hits was really important," Peel added.

"Before that I wasn't so sure [Owens would reach the top again], but since he's started back in rugby he has looked as if he was hungry.

"At the start of the season, or the summer, he wasn't looking as good, but he's done a lot of work and it's a credit to him.

"He's robust, mentally he's very strong. He wanted to get back and he did everything he could to make sure he did come back."

Peel, meanwhile, believes Scarlets captain Jonathan Davies, 34, and scrum-half Gareth Davies, 32, could still have a part to play for Wales despite missing out on the first squad of Warren Gatland's second spell in charge.

"I think both have a lot to offer," Peel said.

"For me Warren would know very well what they're capable of and I'm sure he has them in mind, even though they haven't been selected in this campaign."