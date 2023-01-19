Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Eddie Jones joined England in 2015

Eddie Jones has confirmed he held talks with Australia about becoming their head coach while under contract with England - but stressed it was "quite normal" to do so.

Jones, 62, became Australia head coach in January after being sacked by the Rugby Football Union in December.

He did not say when the talks were held but added they were about joining his home country after the 2023 World Cup.

"I don't know of anyone who doesn't think about their future," said Jones.

"I can't see how that is being disloyal or whatever people want to portray it as being," he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

Jones had been contracted to lead England until the end of the World Cup, being held in France in September and October, and so would have been free to join Australia at that point.

However following his dismissal from the England post he was free to take the Australia role earlier than anticipated, 18 years after his first time in charge of the side.

There is a possibility of facing England in the World Cup quarter-finals and Jones says he is looking forward to a "good rivalry".

England's new coach Steve Borthwick was Jones' forwards coach during his time in charge.

"I think the nice thing about playing against a team you have coached previously is that you've got these relationships with players and maybe with some staff," he said.

"It creates a really good rivalry. I enjoyed coaching against Australia and coaching against Michael Cheika and I'll enjoy coaching against Steve Borthwick and England."

'Borthwick a fine choice and great man'

Jones believes he has left England in a better place than when he arrived, naming Bristol Bears' Kyle Sinckler and Ellis Genge and Gloucester's Jonny May as players who improved under his leadership.

However, 32-year-old winger May has not been selected by Borthwick in the first squad of his tenure for the Six Nations.

"I promised I was not going to comment on what the next coach does," said Jones.

"Borthwick is a fine choice, a great man and he'll make good decisions. I'm sure there's legitimate back story as to why he hasn't picked him [May]."