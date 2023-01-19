Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Worcester say head coach Jo Yapp is an integral part of the club

Worcester Warriors women are set to officially separate from the men's team after acquiring independent funding, dependent on securing a Premier 15s place.

The funding would cover a 10-year period.

Worcester say talks with the Rugby Football Union (RFU) about remaining in the top flight have been "positive".

The club went into administration in September, but the women's team secured funding for the 2022-23 season.

And even though the team will be funded separately, the women's side also want to maintain a close relationship with the men's team.

Different interested parties are putting together proposals to takeover the men's team and if one is selected by the RFU before next season they will be entered into the Championship.

The Premier 15s entered a retendering process this campaign and so far eight clubs have been successful in getting a spot in next season's league.

Clubs who were unsuccessful in doing so can appeal against the decision with the process aiming to conclude by the end of February.

Two more clubs could be added as the league has the capacity for ten sides.

Worcester have already made structural changes with operations manager Josh Payne becoming the club's managing director.

Head coach Jo Yapp will remain in her post and continue to focus on the team, who currently sit fifth in the Premier 15s.

Payne said: "On the pitch, the team has performed strongly in the face of adversity, and I'm delighted that we can reward their efforts with a clear plan for the future."