Stephan Lewies helped Harlequins win the Premiership title in 2020-21

Harlequins captain Stephan Lewies has signed a new contract.

The 31-year-old forward has been at the Stoop since moving from South African side Sharks in 2019 and led Quins to the Premiership title in 2020-21.

He featured for the first time this season after injury in Sunday's Champions Cup defeat by Racing 92.

"As one of the leading voices in this playing group and a great leader we're delighted to have Steph extend his time," said head coach Tabai Matson.

"He's a top-class operator on the field and drives standards off the pitch too.

"His leadership is second to none and his passion for the club and its supporters is at the heart of everything he does.

"Winning the Premiership in his first season as captain speaks volumes of his influence on this group and we're excited to see where his leadership can take us next," Matson told the club website.

Harlequins have not disclosed the length of Lewies' new deal.