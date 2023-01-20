Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Wales were defeated by South Africa in the final of last year's U20 Six Nations Summer Series

Wales Under-20s romped to a 71-12 win against Poland's senior men's team in a final opportunity to impress ahead of their Six Nations at Cardiff Arms Park.

Boss Byron Hayward had named a fresh squad to take on visitors coached by Welshmen Christian Hitt and Morgan Stoddart.

Only four players from the 2022 Under-20s Six Nations Summer Series in Treviso retained their places.

They were Mackenzie Martin, Cameron Winnett, Harri Houston and Dan Edwards.

Recent graduates Mason Grady, Joe Hawkins, Christ Tshiunza and Dafydd Jenkins have already impressed enough to make in Warren Gatland's 2023 Six Nations squad.

Hayward's side kick off their annual tournament against Ireland in Colwyn Bay on Friday, 3 February.

Wales U20s: Cameron Winnett; Llien Morgan, Louie Hennessey, Harri Ackerman, Harri Houston; Dan Edwards, Archie Hughes; Dylan Keller Griffiths, Lewis Morgan, Will Couch, Liam Edwards, Jonny Green, Huw Davies, Luca Giannini, Mackenzie Martin

Replacements: Isaac Young, Freddie Chapman, Tomas Pritchard, Patrick Nelson, Owain Evans, Caleb Salmon, Tom Caple, Harri Williams, Harrison James, Iestyn Gwilliam, Jac Davies.