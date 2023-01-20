Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Leon Brown has played 22 internationals for Wales and 63 games for Dragons

European Challenge Cup: Dragons v Lions Venue: Rodney Parade, Newport Date: Sunday, 22 January Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Live audio commentary, report and reaction on BBC Sport online and app.

Wales prop Leon Brown is set for his first game in nine months off the bench as Dragons seek European Challenge Cup progression against Lions.

Brown has not played for club or country since April 2022 and has undergone surgery for a neck problem.

Number eight Ross Moriarty - playing his 50th Dragons game - is one of three changes from the side that won 15-21 at Pau last weekend.

There are also returns for Wales lock Ben Carter and prop Lloyd Fairbrother.

Brown is one of four Dragons' players named in Warren Gatland's Six Nations Wales squad along with hooker Bradley Roberts and wing Rio Dyer who start against Bayonne, while back row forward Aaron Wainwright is amongst the replacements for Sunday's game.

Moriarty was a surprise omission.

Lions and Dragons both have eight points in Pool B, each having won, lost and drawn in their first three games.

Dragons would guarantee progression through to the last 16 with victory in their final game and know even a narrow defeat could be enough as long as Cheetahs and Pau do not draw in their match in Parma later on Sunday afternoon.

"It's going to be an unbelievably physical test against the Lions," Dragons defence coach Simon Cross said.

"We had two difficult games with them in South Africa, but we know if we get our bits right, we can get the result we need.

"We've got to make sure, as a group, we can be as physical as we were against Pau last weekend."

Dragons: Jordan Williams; Rio Dyer, Steff Hughes (capt), Max Clark, Ashton Hewitt; Will Reed, Lewis Jones; Rob Evans, Bradley Roberts, Lloyd Fairbrother, Joe Davies, Ben Carter, George Nott, Taine Basham, Ross Moriarty

Replacements: Brodie Coghlan, Aki Seiuli, Leon Brown, Sean Lonsdale, Aaron Wainwright, Rhodri Williams, JJ Hanrahan, Jack Dixon

Lions: Andries Coetzee; Quan Horn, Henco van Wyk, Marius Louw (capt), Edwill van der Merwe; Jordan Hendrikse, André Warner; JP Smith, Michael van Vuuren, Asenathi Ntlabakanye, Willem Alberts, Darrian Landsberg, Jaco Kriel, Emile van Heerden, Emmanuel Tshituka

Replacements: PJ Botha, Morgan Naude, Ruan Smith, Pieter Jansen van Vuren, Ruhan Straeuli, JC Pretorius, Morné van den Berg, Rynhardt Jonker.

Match officials

Referee: Adrien Marbot (France)

Assistants: Thomas Chereque & Stephane Boyer (France)

TMO: Christophe Berdos (France)