Close menu

RFU approves reduction in tackle height for England community game to improve player safety

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments5

Twickenham Stadium
Player safety is at the forefront of the decision

Rugby chiefs are to introduce a reduction in tackle height from 1 July 2023 in the community game.

Players will only be allowed to tackle from waist height down, says the Rugby Football Union council.

It has been introduced to improve player safety.

"Evidence from our own research and from around the world clearly shows that lowering the tackle height will reduce head impact exposure," said RFU president Nigel Gillingham.

"[It will also reduce] the risk of concussion."

The community game covers clubs, schools, colleges and universities and the change will impact age-grade and adult levels.

"Programmes to support players, coaches and match officials, including detailed law application guidelines are being developed to ensure players, match officials and volunteers will be ready for next season." said the RFU.

The issue of head injury and concussion has been a discussion point in both the amateur and elite games.

The RFU added it will continue to work to "reduce head impacts in contact training in the community and elite games" and they will be supportive of any law changes proposed by World Rugby in "matches at the elite level that will further reduce head impact exposure".

The news comes on the same day more than 55 amateur players claimed playing the game had led to brain injuries. Lawyers representing the group say they have written to World Rugby, the Welsh Rugby Union and RFU outlining their claims before a potential lawsuit.

Comments

Join the conversation

6 comments

  • Comment posted by Johnson Tottle, today at 13:59

    Rugby has gone woke.

  • Comment posted by BeachBoy66, today at 13:53

    Less games and lighter players (I.e. fewer substitutions) would be more effective. Waist high or lower just puts the defender at risk with knees/elbows.

  • Comment posted by GWL, today at 13:51

    I'm all for lowering tackle heights but it must be practicable. Where is a players waist exactly? Difficult for player and referee to judge. "Waistband of the shorts" depends on the wearer's body shape and how yhey are worn.

    • Reply posted by MadMarchTaffy, today at 13:58

      MadMarchTaffy replied:
      Simon Cowell comes to mind...

  • Comment posted by Anthony, today at 13:50

    So when do they apply it to the professional game?

    • Reply posted by DRHS, today at 13:55

      DRHS replied:
      Once Farrell’s retired.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured