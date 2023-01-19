Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Elliott Obatoyinbo (centre) could return for the Falcons in early February

Newcastle Falcons full-back Elliott Obatoyinbo has been given a three-week ban for a high tackle.

Obatoyinbo was sent off for the tackle on Cardiff winger Jason Harries in Sunday's Challenge Cup game.

A European Club Rugby disciplinary hearing banned Obatoyinbo for six weeks, but his previous good record and guilty plea halved it.

He can return on 13 February but could reduce that by a week if he completes a World Rugby Coaching Intervention.

Both he and EPCR have the right to appeal against the decision.

Newcastle Falcons' next game on Saturday when they host Connacht in the Challenge Cup.