Matthis Lebel's try helped Toulouse edge out Munster at Thomond Park last month

Heineken Champions Cup: Toulouse v Munster Venue: Stade Ernest-Wallon, Toulouse Date: Sunday, 22 January Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Score updates and match report on BBC Sport website

Jack Crowley will start at centre for Munster in their Heineken European Champions Cup game in Toulouse with Joey Carbery remaining at fly-half.

Crowley, named in Ireland's Six Nations squad with Carbery a surprise omission, has recovered from an ankle knock he picked up in the win over Northampton.

Craig Casey remains at scrum-half with Conor Murray named on the bench.

John Hodnett comes into the back row to replace Jack O'Donoghue, who was red carded against Northampton.

The inclusion of prop John Ryan, who takes over from Roman Salanoa, is the only other change to Graham Rowntree's team.

Veteran wing Keith Earls, who was named in Andy Farrell's 37-man squad for the Six Nations on Thursday, is not included while former All-Black Malakai Fekitoa could make his first Champions Cup appearance for Munster after being included in the replacements.

Edinburgh-bound Ben Healy, handed a Scotland call-up for the Six Nations in midweek, and Jack O'Sullivan could also make their first European appearances of the season after being named on the bench.

Toulouse make five changes in personnel from last month's 18-13 win at Thomond Park but star half-back duo Romain Ntamack and Antoine Dupont do start for the five-time European champions.

Backs changes see Melvyn Jaminet, Juan Cruz Mallia and Pierre-Louis Barassi taking over from Thomas Ramos, Ange Capuozzo and Matthis Lebel, who scored one of Toulouse's two tries in Limerick.

Lebel's absence sees Dimitri Delibes switching from centre to wing.

In the pack, France prop Cyril Baille and England back row Jack Willis take over from Rodrigue Neti and Alban Placines.

Munster go into final round sixth in Pool B but not yet guaranteed a place in the knockout stages with Montpellier, Clermont Auvergne and Sale all within four points of them in seventh, eighth and ninth spots.

Five-time champions Toulouse are already certain of reaching the knockout stages as they lead Pool B following three straight wins.

Toulouse: Jaminet; Mallia, Barassi, Ahki,Delibes; Ntamack, Dupont (capt); Baille, Marchand, Aldegheri; Arnold, Meafou; Jelonch, J Willis, Roumat.

Replacements: Cramont, Neti, Ainu'u, Flament, Brennan, Cros, Capuozzo, Retiere.

Munster: Haley; Nash, Frisch, Crowley, Daly; Carbery, Casey; Kilcoyne, Scannell, Ryan; Kleyn, Beirne; O'Mahony (capt), Hodnett, Coombes.

Replacements: Barron, J Wycherley, Salanoa, O'Sullivan, Kendellen, Murray, Healy, Malakai Fekitoa.

Referee: K Dickson (Eng)