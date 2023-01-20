Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Marcus Smith and Harlequins narrowly missed out on victory at Racing 92 in their previous outing, a late penalty condemning them to a 30-29 defeat in France

Heineken Champions Cup: Harlequins v Sharks Venue: Twickenham Stoop Date: Saturday, 21 January Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and BBC Radio London via the BBC Sport website

Harlequins go into Saturday's final pool game against Sharks knowing a win will take them through to the last 16 of the Heineken Champions Cup.

Quins are seventh in Pool A, two points clear of ninth-placed Gloucester.

Dino Lamb returns from injury to the back row, while Josh Bassett starts on the wing and Scotland scrum-half Scott Steele is on the bench.

South African side Sharks have won their three pool matches to date and have qualified for the next phase.

However, this is far from a dead rubber for them as a win will guarantee home advantage in the last 16, with all ties scheduled for 31 March-2 April.

Led by the Springboks' World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi, Sharks are without suspended winger Makazole Mapimpi, who was banned for two weeks for making "reckless" contact with the eye area of Bordeaux Begles' Maxime Lucu in their 32-3 win over the French club last weekend.

Curwin Bosch has recovered from a hamstring injury to return at fly-half.

Quins lost 39-31 to Sharks in their Champions Cup opener in December and were beaten by Racing 92 by a single point in their most recent outing.

Line-ups

Harlequins: David, Murley, Marchant, Esterhuizen, Bassett, Smith, Care; Marler, Walker, Louw, Lewies, Herbst, Lamb, Evans, Dombrandt (c).

Replacements: Head, Baxter, Kerrod, Lawday, Wallace, Steele, Allan, Beard.

Sharks: Fassi, Potgieter, Am, Tapuai, Abrahams, Bosch, Hendrikse; Nche, Van Vuuren, Du Toit, Etzebeth, Grobler, Kolisi (c), Tshituka, Buthelezi.

Replacements: Jooste, Mchunu, Sadie, Andrews, Notshe, Williams, Cronje, Venter.

Match officials

Referee: Nika Amashukeli (Georgia)

Touch judges: Craig Evans, Adam Jones (both Wales)

TMO: Ben Whitehouse (Wales)